‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Vinny Prepares To Break Bad News To JWoww After Her L.A. Travel Disaster

JWoww finally makes it to L.A. for a weekend with Vinny and the girls in this ‘Jersey Shore’ sneak peek, and they’re terrified to let her know that they’re actually heading home in less than ten hours.

Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick’s plans to visit Vinny Guadagnino at his new house in Los Angeles were derailed when Vinny revealed that he had sold the house and was moving back to the east coast on the Jan. 20 episode of Jersey Shore. Now, the trio will have to break the news to Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who flew to L.A. separately from Deena and Angelina for the surprise visit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t help that JWoww had a nightmare experience with traveling across the country, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what’s next in the Jan. 27 episode.

“I really have no idea how Jenni’s gonna react,” Deena admits in the clip. “She’s literally coming in, finding out Vinny’s moving, and we’re leaving in nine hours.” Angelina adds, “If I was her, i’d flip.” Despite there only being nine hours left in the visit, Vinny has a “big day” planned for the girls, including a hike. JWoww calls Deena from the car to let the girls know that she finally arrived.

“I’m trying to get to Vinny’s house but it keep rerouting me,” she explains while driving a rental car. Deena has to reveal that they’re actually at a hotel, not at Vinny’s house, leading to major confusion for Jenni. “We’ll explain when you get here,” Deena says, as Angelina admits it’s a “long story.”

“Oh, you wanna hear about a long story?” JWoww asks. “I had a four hour delay at Newark. I had to deplane, get on a plane from Orlando that ended up having bad weather, so they re-routed us to Canada. And the flight was 7 and a half hours on top of the four hour delay. So I basically flew from Australia. Can I squeeze in a nap in about 20 minutes because I think I’m about to face plant? I’m delirious.”

After hanging up the phone, Vinny is petrified to tell JWoww that the girls’ trip is being cut short. “She’s gonna f***ing kill us,” he says. “The wrath of JWoww.” In a confessional, he adds, “Jenni’s been having travel woes. She’s been on a plane for, like, 14 hours trying to get here and I have to tell her I’m leaving tonight. I’m scared to tell her.”

When Jenni finally arrives, she reveals how excited she is for a long weekend of relaxation, especially since she doesn’t have to worry about caring for her kids for three whole nights. It doesn’t take long for her to realize that something is up by the looks on her friends’ faces though. We’ll have to see how she reacts to the news when Jersey Shore airs on Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!