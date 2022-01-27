See Pics

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks High-Waisted Bikini In Throwback Vacation Photo

Eminem

News Writer

Hailie Jade is showing off her fabulous figure in a recent Instagram snapshot, celebrating a sunny vacation in an adorable swimsuit!

Hailie Jade is missing the sunniest of days from her recent beachside vacation. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram on Jan. 27 to share a “#tbt” photo of herself from her most recent getaway. “[N]ot even 1 full week back in the cold & i’m already wishing i was back in this paradise,” she captioned the photo. In the shot, she sported a zebra-printed bikini top and high-waisted black bottoms, pairing the look with a cute light beige sun hat.

While back to dealing with cold temperatures, Hailie has more sunny Instagram memories to reflect on. She also took to the social media platform on Jan. 18 to share a behind-the-scenes look tropical vacation, also sporting an adorable swimsuit in that post. The influencer wore a zebra print bikini top and black bikini bottoms as she soaked the bottom half of her body in the pool. She also had a full glass of a delicious-looking beverage, with her hair perfectly styled and cascading down her back.

“Does this pool make my butt look big,” Hailie captioned the photo, along with some laughing emojis. She completed her beachy look with a pair of sunglasses as she took in the rays, taking in t clear blue sky. The pool, which appeared to be in the back of a home, was just inches from the beach, showing the sand in the distance leading up to the bright blue ocean.

Hailie for the most part is very private, so she didn’t let her more than 2 million followers know exactly where she was on vacation, or who she was with. However, she did share a few more shots on her Instagram Story, showing a video of the waves crashing on the beach and a close-up shot of her drink with the beach in the background.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child, but she and her father keep their relationship out of the public eye. In 2021, however, the Michigan native made a TikTok video where she confirmed that she listens to her dad’s rap music., and in 2020, he opened up about how “proud” he is of her in an interview.