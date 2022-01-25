‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Scoff At Jade Cline’s ‘Low-Key Proposal’ On ‘Teen Mom 2’ — Watch

In episode 3 of ‘Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In’, the cast of ‘Teen Mom OG’ cringes as Jade Cline’s boyfriend Sean Austin talks about his ‘low-key’ proposal. Watch the EXCLUSIVE preview here!

Remember when Sean Austin gave Jade Cline a ring during a “low-key proposal” on Teen Mom 2? Well, the cast of Teen Mom OG is reliving that monumental moment during an all-new episode of MTV’s Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, and based on this EXCLUSIVE preview, it seems clear that they’re not impressed by Sean’s romantic ways.

The Jan. 25 episode of the new spinoff series shows Maci Bookout saying Sean’s “behavior” is what should show Jade he cares — not a ring, as he stated in the Teen Mom 2 episode that aired in May 2021. “He’s irritating me because I feel like he has the potential [to be a good boyfriend],” Maci adds.

Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney says that Sean’s intentions were good, but she notes how Jade didn’t want to wear the ring, so Sean should take a hint. Maci also says Jade needs to see “behavioral changes” from Sean before they can commit to each other.

Then, when Jade’s friend asks Sean if he’ll be getting his own place, Tyler Baltierra says he’d get his own place if he were dating Jade, so that she didn’t have “as much leeway” to kick him out and leave him without a roof over his head.

Later, when Sean starts talking about his “low-key proposal”, everyone starts rolling their eyes. “First off, don’t ever low-key propose to me,” Cheyenne Floyd says, as her dad scoffs at the scene. Then, when Sean says he used to the ring to show Jade how much he cares about her, Maci got annoyed. “A ring doesn’t show commitment!” she says.

Want to see more? Catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In every Tuesday at 9pm on MTV.