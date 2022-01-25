Kristen Stewart Looks Like Brigitte Bardot With New Blonde Messy Bun & Bangs On ‘Stephen Colbert’

Kristen Stewart channeled Brigitte Bardot when she rocked a similar blonde bun with curtain bangs while appearing as the special guest on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Kristen Stewart, 31, channeled Brigitte Bardot yet again, and this time she looked exactly like her. Kristen was the special guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24, when she channeled the French actress’ iconic hairstyle. Kristen threw her blonde hair up into a messy bun with curtain bangs framing her face.

Brigitte made famous the hairstyle of a high blonde messy bun with voluminous curtain bangs left out in front to frame the face. So, when Kristen rocked the style for the show, we couldn’t help but notice how similar the two actresses looked alike.

Kristen styled her hairdo with a white button-down blouse, left unbuttoned with a sheer white tank top underneath. She tucked her tops into a pair of tight, high-waisted black skinny leg trousers and accessorized with black satin suspenders, lace-up black and cream heels, and layered Jillian Dempsey necklaces.

This is not the first time Kristen paid homage to Brigitte, and back in October, Kristen rocked a similar hairstyle at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kristen threw her strawberry blonde hair into a messy updo with her waves cascading on the sides of her face. She complimented her hairstyle with a pink and white tweed suit set and a plunging sheer black lace bodysuit with underwire cups tucked into the high-waisted pink and white tweed mini skirt.

She styled the mini with a matching blazer that was lined with black sequins and topped her look off with chunky high white socks and patent leather black loafers.