Grace Kelly’s Lookalike Granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, 35, Rides Horse On Chanel Runway At PFW

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, stole the spotlight at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week when she trotted down the runway on a horse.

It was definitely a catwalk to remember as Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, trotted down the Chanel runway on a horse. The 35-year-old equestrian looked fabulous when she wore a bedazzled black tweed jacket with crystal buttons down the front.

Charlotte of Monaco styled her jacket with a pair of black leggings and a black riding helmet. As for her glam, she added a bold, thick black cat eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Charlotte looked like her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and her grandmother, Grace Kelly. Charlotte is the second child of Princess Caroline and her late father, Stefano Casiraghi.

Charlotte was just announced as a brand ambassador of Chanel and she has already taken the fashion scene by storm. It makes perfect sense considering her grandmother was a style icon and her mother has been a longtime fan of the fashion house.

When Charlotte was announced as a brand ambassador for Chanel, she gushed about the brand, “It’s almost as if I was born with Chanel. I think of photos of my mom, when she was pregnant with me. Wonderful photos by Karl Lagerfeld, with her wearing Chanel.”

When Charlotte starred in her first campaign for Chanel, it was shot at La Vigie, Karl Lagerfeld’s home in Monaco. Charlotte revealed the moment was very special for her, “I got very emotional doing it at La Vigie.” She continued that the location was, “full of history for me, as it’s Karls old house.”