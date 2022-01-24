See Pic

Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Ella, 18, Snuggling With Her Boyfriend

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Mark Wahlberg is the ultimate cool dad as he celebrated his daughter Ella and her boyfriend James’ one-year anniversary.

Mark Wahlberg, 50, is giving major supportive dad vibes in his most recent Instagram post. He dedicated the post to his daughter Ella, 18, and her boyfriend James’ relationship on their one-year anniversary. “Happy 1 year anniversary Ella and James 🙏❤️🙏 I’m so happy for you guys! I couldn’t be more proud of you Ella!! I love you guys,” he captioned the post.

Based on this pic, it’s clear why the actor is so supportive of his daughter’s relationship. The young lovebirds embraced each other as they smiled for the camera. Ella wore an adorable green printed dress with lace straps. James was dressed up in a white button-down and jeans. Fans and famous friends alike showed love for the young couple including Mario Lopez. 

The Ted actor was supportive of his daughter’s relationship from the start. He has even become workout buddies with his daughter’s boyfriend and showed video evidence on Instagram. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he said, referencing his daughters. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend. Imagine that.” The two even adorably twinned in matching orange “Municipal” tees.

He recently celebrated his baby girl becoming an adult. He uploaded an adorable picture of him holding Ella when she was a baby “Happy B day my Ella❤️🎁18 years old 😚wow how time flies. So proud of you !!” Mark wrote in the post’s caption. Just before she crossed the threshold into adulthood, he took her for one last shopping trip as a 17-year-old. She wore a spaghetti strap lace tank and jean mini skirt while Mark kept it casual in white sweats.

The Entourage actor also puts in plenty of time with his other three children. He made a splash with his Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12 and younger daughter Grace, 11, during a family pool day that he shared on Instagram. His three kids adorably tackled him and he joked in the caption, “They never got me under!” The former hip-hop star shares these four adorable children with his wife Rhea Durham whom he has been married to since 2009.