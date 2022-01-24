Jeannie Mai Rocks Postpartum Underwear In Makeup-Free Photo Days After Giving Birth

‘The Real’ talk show host opened up about her experience with postpartum, while sharing a beautiful photo of herself.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 43, stunned in a brand new, makeup-less photo she shared on her Instagram on Monday January 24, a little less than two weeks after she gave birth to her first child with her husband, rapper Jeezy, 43. While Jeannie was glowing in the photo, she also opened up about what her experience with postpartum has been in the days since having her baby, and she said that she’s been completely unprepared for what postpartum would bring.

Jeannie relaxed on a couch in front of a bright window. She held a mostly empty baby bottle, while she rocked a pair of gray underwear short shorts and a black bra. In the caption, she opened up about what her experience with postpartum has been. “While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby,” she wrote, before she raved about the pair of Frida Mom briefs that she wore in the photo. “They’re LEGIT the best damn thing! The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here.”

In her Instagram Story, Jeannie was similarly complimentary to Frida showing her thanks for the shorts and the bathroom kit. She also explained that she felt like she still had a ways to go with her postpartum journey. “I got so much respect for moms,” she said in the video. “I’m in my first week of postpartum, and I definitely don’t feel ready for recovery. That feels like a long time away, because I feel like my body is still reacting from what just happened.”

Before Jeannie gave birth to the little Jenkins baby, she had opened up about some of her anxieties about birth in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, including “tearing [her] vagina,” which she said was her number one fear! “[I’m scared of] making my perfect little taco [tear] from the floor up! I’m asking everybody what they think between C-section and [vaginal],” she said at the time.