‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Preview: Shauna Doesn’t Like Gyms Because People Are ‘Judgmental’

Shauna Rae heads to the gym with her dad in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘I Am Shauna Rae.’ She admits that she’s not a big fan of gyms because people ‘stare’ at her.

Shauna Rae is trying to live her life like a normal 22-year-old. She goes to the local gym with her dad to meet with a trainer in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 25 episode of I Am Shauna Rae. The trainer tells Shauna that there are many pieces of equipment that most women don’t fit on, not just her.

“There were a couple things that she was questioning that I might not be able to do, but most of the things she said are in some way accommodable. So hearing that for the first time was nice,” Shauna admits.

Shauna and her dad head out to the gym for a two-on-one session with the trainer. “I don’t like gyms because they’re judgmental,” Shauna reveals. “They always say no judgment, but the minute I walk in… oh, are you above 13? No, like, it doesn’t matter. Of course, I’m an adult.”

In addition to people questioning her age, Shauna admits other people “just stare at you and stare at you.” She reveals people often make comments about how “cute” she is on the gym equipment. “I don’t want that,” Shauna says.

The producer asks Shauna if there are any cute guys at the gym. Shauna quickly says, “No.” She later adds, “I’m not attracted to gym nuts. I don’t like all the noises they make.”

Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was an infant. The chemotherapy she underwent at the time caused a side effect that made her stop growing. Her pituitary gland became almost dormant and she stopped growing completely when she reached 3 feet and 10 inches. She’s now 22 years old but has the physical appearance of an 8-year-old. I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.