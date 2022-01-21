Adem Dalipi Goes ‘Out Of The Box’ To Ask For A Second Chance At Love With ‘Call You Mine’

If you’ve ever lost sleep and felt ‘out of touch’ while missing someone, then you know the pain at the heart of Adem Dalipi’s new song.

Something’s wrong at the start of “Call You Mine,” the new video from Adem Dalipi, premiering here at HollywoodLife. The young pop/R&B artist is out on a boat with some friends, floating around the water as the sun sets. We flash to earlier in the day when the party was in full swing. The ladies are flirting. The bros are chilling. However, Adem doesn’t seem to be in the mood; in fact, he seems distracted, and he is. Adem is haunted by the thoughts of a former flame, one he wants to reignite. The smooth singer swears he’s been “waiting for a message from you / I’m losing sleep” while ignoring the rest of the world. As the sun sets on “Call You Mine,” Adem is alone, hoping for an answer to that question. ‘

Not only does “Call You Mine” become the next big song to send to your crush to let them know you’re thinking about them, but it also showcases a new musical side from the Chicago-based singer. “‘Call You Mine’ is something out of the ordinary from what I usually write,” Adem tells HollywoodLife, “and honestly, [it] was a bit out of the box with the writing process too. It started with a synth loop, which really pushed my writing aspects as it allowed me to mess with the vibe, creating this pop-rap feel. The guitar part was a fun touch to the song as well.”

“Overall, this whole song and project was a blast to work with,” he adds, “especially with the music video we made for it, which really depicts the emotions put into the song.”

Adem isn’t letting the grass grow under his feet. After a phenomenal year – which saw him release four songs (“Sixth St.,” “Through Anothers Eyes,” “Empty Promises,” “Nothing I Wouldn’t Do”) and continue to grow his fanbase, Adem has started 2022 off right.

Born in Rockford, Illinois, and growing up in the small town of Belvidere, Adem started showing a natural talent for singing at an early age. By eleven, he learned how to play guitar and wrote his first song. It wouldn’t be long before Hollywood came calling – literally. He found his way out west while appearing on American Idol in 2020, impressing the judges and audiences alike. Adem parlayed that newfound attention into a rising career, and others started to take notice of this bright talent. In addition to getting love from the Windy City – both Chicago SoundCheck and the Chicago Music Guide have featured him – he recently became a Yamaha Guitar Ambassador. Expect greatness from him, and if you want to call him your favorite new artist, you can go ahead.