Prince William Teases Kate Middleton About Having More Kids As She Coos Over Baby Girl In Hospital

Hoping for another prince or princess? Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 39, are glowing in a new clip, where Will sweetly teases Kate about having more kids as they cuddle a baby girl.

Are the UK’s proudest parents dreaming of having another child? Prince William, 39, hinted at just that in a new clip, where he and Duchess Kate Middleton, 40 spend sweet time with a baby girl. The couple traveled to Lancastershire to show their support for healthcare workers’ essential contributions to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; earlier that day, they shared a laugh while snuggling with a therapy dog at Clithroe Community Hospital. There they also met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their newborn daughter, Anastasia.

“Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” Will joked sweetly in the clip, as Kate showed her mothering touch while rocking and holding Anastasia. The crowd had a laugh with Will, and as Kate carefully passed the baby girl back to her parents after some face time, he joked again: “Don’t take her with you.” In true married couple fashion, Kate shot him a sarcastic glance, complete with a knowing smile.

It’s been an exciting month for Kate, who celebrated her 40th birthday on January 9th. To commemorate the occasion, the Duchess shared an elegant trio of portraits taken by Paolo Reversi to commemorate the occasion. In the glamorous, intimate shots, Kate flashes her million-pound smile and looks classic and composed while wearing timeless diamond earrings, and couture. All the photos will be hung permanently in London’s National Photo Gallery.

Though Kate’s beauty is proven timeless, her children are growing up fast. Will and Kate are parents to three beautiful children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Though the three young royals live in Kensington Palace, they quarrel like any other siblings, according to Will, and make silly faces in portraits with Grandma, Queen Elizabeth, 95. The adorable kiddos look just like their parents, demonstrated in the beautiful holiday card the family shared in December, where the fivesome look relaxed and natural seated together on a beach. If Will’s baby jokes are based in any reality, who can say… there may soon be a new face in the holiday card!