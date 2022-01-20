Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Neon, Cutout Swimsuit & Platform Heels In Gorgeous New Look

Megan Thee Stallion looked sexier than ever when she rocked a sexy neon orange & pink swimsuit with cutouts on the entire bodice.

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan Thee Stallion, 26, it’s that she always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. The rapper posted a slew of photos of herself rocking a neon orange and pink swimsuit that was completely cut out, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on display.

She posted the photos with the caption, “Friday,” considering her new single “Lick,” comes out on January 21. In the photos, she rocked the sexy cutout swimsuit with a pair of neon orange platform sandals, sunglasses, and a pair of huge hoop earrings. As for her glam, she rocked a nude lip, front bangs, and wavy hair so long, it ended at her knees.

Megan is always rocking some sort of sexy bathing suit and how could we ever forget when she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in the summer. On the cover, she showed off her figure in a cutout triangle bikini top with matching high-rise string bottoms.

Not only did Meg slay the cover, but she also just launched a swimwear collection with fast fashion brand, Fashion Nova. The new collection features a variety of swimsuits, cover-ups, and summer outfits ranging in prices from $19.99 to $49.99. The entire collection is inspired by 80s Miami Beach and Megan looked fabulous as she posed in different pieces from the line.

The photoshoot featured pastel pinks and blues which is part of the iconic Miami Beach scene and Megan looked amazing in the bathing suits. In one photo, Megan is pictured in the pool wearing a bright yellow cutout one-piece while decked out in diamond bracelets.