Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack & Daughter Lyla At Farmers Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger

Proud papa! Chris Pratt had his hands full while bonding with his daughter Lyla and son Jack at the Farmers Market.

Family man! Chris Pratt, 42, oozed Average Joe-charm while taking his family to the Brentwood Farmers Market on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star wasn’t alone for the trip, seen alongside wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on the breezy Southern California day. Katherine, who is reportedly expecting her 2nd child with Chris, lead the way while looking comfy chic in a black puffy vest and white long sleeve shirt. Continuing the low-key look, she topped off her warm brunette tresses with a black baseball hat and kept safe by masking up.

The couple was casual as they made their way through the stalls looking at the food and produce while picking up several things along the way. Katherine balanced her golden-haired, 18-month-old daughter Lyla on her hip as she carried a bottle of coffee around the market. All the while Chris, who donned a grey hoodie and shorts, carried the bulk of the groceries behind her. Following along was the actor’s son Jack, 9, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, 45. The tot looked adorable with his glasses and a cool orange tee-shirt.

Chris’ happy family outing comes about a month after reports he and Katherine were adding another baby to the bunch emerged. The Parks And Recreation star and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger wed in Jun. 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyla in Aug. 2020.

Chris gushed over his wife while celebrating her birthday on Dec. 13, just days before news of baby #2. He wrote, “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything.”