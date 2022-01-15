See Pics

Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet 4th Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Chicago: ‘The Ultimate Princess’

Kim Kardashian called her youngest daughter Chicago her ‘baby girl twin’ in a post marking her birthday, which falls on Jan. 15.

Chicago West is already 4-years-old! Her proud mom Kim Kardashian took to social media to celebrate her little girl’s big day with an adorable post full of love. “My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin,” the 41-year-old began her post, which was shared to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 15.

“You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!” the SKIMS founder added. “I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!” Kim finished the post, which included plenty of cute photos. In the first, Kim and North smushed their faces together for an adorable selfie on what appeared to be a vacation. In others, the mom-of-four could be seen holding her sweet daughter on a beach in front of turquoise blue water. Kim also shared several adorable video and photo moments with her siblings, including Saint, 6, Psalm, 2, and North, 8!

Kim Kardashian is seen with her youngest daughter Chicago. (SplashNews)

Chicago’s loving grandmother Kris Jenner, 66, also shared a beautiful tribute for Kanye West‘s daughter. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote. She added the caption on a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair, along with several other loving moments over the years. Great-grandmother MJ even popped up in one, smiling alongside Kris and Chicago.

“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!” Kris added on the post, which racked up over 40,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.

Chicago was Kim’s first child welcomed via surrogate, following her two difficult pregnancies with North and Saint — specifically suffering from placenta accreta. “After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck…That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it,” she said to Elle in May 2018. “Anyone that says or thinks [surrogacy] is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is,” she added.