Steve Harvey, 64, Rocks White Silk Shirt & Fans Rave Over His ‘Unreal’ Style

Steve Harvey has quickly become a style icon & the TV host proved that when he rocked a silk white top with pink pants, sending fans into a tizzy about his amazing style.

If there’s one thing for sure about Steve Harvey, 64, it is that he has impeccable style and his latest outfit just may be our favorite. The TV presenter showed off his style when he rocked a short sleeve silk white spring 2022 Dunhill shirt with a pair of fitted pink fall 2021 Tom Ford pants and crocodile boots.

Steve’s shirt featured a wrap front style that tied off to the side on the bottom. He styled his top with a pair of fitted, plea6ed salmon pink pants and a pair of white crocodile skin booties. His latest outfit has fans freaking out with one user gushing, “steve harvey has the nastiest style out there. i’m so jealous it’s unreal.”

steve harvey has the nastiest style out there. i’m so jealous it’s unreal. https://t.co/XiVOP6yoZS — jacky p 📼 (@1muchgravy) January 13, 2022

When Steve posted photos in this outfit to his Instagram page, the comments section was flooded with fans raving over his look. One user commented, “Absolutely killing it,” while other comments read, “Okay! You look AH-MAZING! Fit.. Fly… For LIFE!” and one even said, “Whoever your stylist is deserves a raise.”

Steve’s outfit was in fact styled by Elly Karamoh, who has been dressing Steve in fabulous outfits during his press tour for his new show, Judge Steve Harvey. Aside from his silk shirt and pink pants, Steve has been loving wrap shirts lately and just the other day he was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live when he tried the look again.

For the show, Steve rocked a black knit Dunhill kimono sweater with a pair of straight-leg, black leather Gucci embossed trousers, and chunky black leather Bottega Veneta boots.