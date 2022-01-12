Why Kanye West’s Friends Have ‘Hard Time Believing’ He’s Moved On From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has struck up a romance with Julia Fox, but HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Ye’s friends aren’t entirely convinced that he’s put his marriage with Kim Kardashian in his rearview.

Kim Kardashian is busy dating Pete Davidson, and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, has struck up a romance with Julia Fox. So, everything’s all good, right? Not exactly — at least, not to Ye’s inner circle. While his friends are “really excited for him that he’s found someone that makes him happy,” a Ye source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, they don’t think that the “Heaven and Hell” rapper has moved on past Kim, 41. Ye’s friends “know he’s been through a rough year with the divorce and that he deserves to find happiness. They’re glad that he is making an effort in putting himself out there because he does have a big heart with a lot of love to give. Anybody who knows him will say that.”

“But,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “they’re having a hard time believing that Kanye is really over Kim and has completely moved on. They can’t help but think that Julia is a distraction for him to try and get over Kim. They really can’t blame him, though, because they understand why he may not be in a position to move on yet. Just because Kim has [moved on] doesn’t mean they handle things the same way. Ultimately, all they want is for him to be happy.”

“Kanye is clearly not over Kim,” a second insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t know what to do because he is trying to figure out ways to win back her heart but also sees that she isn’t latching onto anything he is bringing.” Ye, per the source, hates that this drama is “being played out to the world to see.” Kanye also is “not used to being the one not to get his way, so the fact that he isn’t getting what he wants is adding extra stress to the situation.” Still, the source says that Kanye “doesn’t feel like it’s too late” to win back Kim, even though it seems like she’s already starting her new life without him.

“Kanye would drop anyone he is dating, on dates with, rumored to be within a millisecond if Kim showed any sort of thoughts of reconciliation,” the second source adds. “It is a bit of a situation where he wants his cake and to eat it too as Kanye is trying to grapple between his quest to get Kim back and attempt to find something new.” The source says that Ye is “upset” over the whole situation, and his friends think that he’s trying to use these new women “as a distraction more than actually pursuing something more.”

Since Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, Ye has been romantically linked to Irina Shayk, model Vinetria, and singer/rapper Audri Nix. Julia shared the details on her love connection with Ye with Interview magazine, saying she and West met in Miami on New Year’s Neve. “It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” she said.