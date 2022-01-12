Christie Brinkley Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit & Wrap Skirt On Family Vacation

Christie Brinkley looked sexier than ever in a recent Instagram post, showing off a plunging, long-sleeve one piece swimsuit at a beautiful beach locale.

Christie Brinkley is ready for the beach! The 67-year-old looked as gorgeous as ever in a recent Instagram post, sharing photos of herself in a plunging navy blue one piece swimsuit at a gorgeous beach locale. The suit, which had white parallel stripes down the sides of her arms, was covered by a chic white wrap with blue designs which she tied around her waist.

The mother-of-three accessorized the look with a beige sun hat with a green tie and navy blue flip-flops, also carrying a water bottle to stay hydrated under the bright rays. “I never brush my hair, I just beach comb!” Christie exclaimed in the caption, adding the hashtag #beachlife to share how much she enjoys the vacation life style.

Also featured in the photos was her son, her middle child, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26, walking along the rocks with a stick in a long-sleeve black shirt and swim shirts as he also enjoyed the sunshine.

The model is known to show off her stellar figure on the beach. She also loves sharing her travels with her family on social media! Last spring, Christie shared a series of photos again with Jack, sporting a strapless one-piece swimsuit along with a skirt around her waist for a cover up. ““I’ve got SONSHINE on a cloudy day,” Christie captioned the pic. “I love you @jackbrinkleycook.”

Jack is Christie’s son from her third marriage to Richard Taubman. She also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with second husband Billy Joel, and daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, with her third husband, Peter Cook, who she divorced in 2008.