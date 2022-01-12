See Pics

Bo Derek, 65, Rocks Suede Pants As She Catches Up With Maggie Q At Dinner – Photos

twoeyephotos/MEGA
John Corbett and Bo Derek WildAid Gala, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019
Bo Derek and John Corbett Celebrity Fight Night, Florence, Italy - 07 Sep 2018 Celebrity Fight Night Italy benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center held at the family house of Leonardo Ferragamo, the 15th Century Renaissance Villa le Rose
Bo Derek and John Corbett Celebrity Fight Night, Porto Venere, Italy - 06 Sep 2018 2018 Celebrity Fight Night Italy benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center held at the foot of The Church of St. Peter, Porto Venere, Italy - 06 Sep 2018
Bo Derek and John Corbett Celebrity Fight Night, Florence, Italy - 05 Sep 2018 2018 Celebrity Fight Night Italy benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Gherardesca Garden View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Not everyone can pull off suede pants while having dinner in Los Angeles. Then again, not everyone is Bo Derek, who rocked this look during a night on the town with pal Maggie Q.

Bo Derek showed why she remains a perfect “ten” on Tuesday (Jan. 11). While Bo, 65, met up with Maggie Q at Craig’s in Los Angeles, the 10 star wore a pair of chic brown suede pants, paired with matching brown leather boots, a long white sweater, and a long beaded necklace straight out of the ‘70s. The look may have been retro-inspired, but it was a fresh outfit that showed off Bo’s everlasting beauty.

(twoeyephotos/MEGA)

Her companion for the night was a “jean genie” of sorts. Maggie, 42, wore a denim jumpsuit with a flared boot cut. She also opted for brown boots, and like Bo, the Designated Survivor star wore her hair loose and down around her shoulders. Both she and Bo carried brown leather purses during their night out, and Bo even accessorized with a silk face mask that completely matched her outfit. While outside the restaurant, Bo and Maggie paused for a laugh, and the paparazzi captured this tender moment between these two friends.

(twoeyephotos/MEGA)

Actress Maggie Q dines at Craig's in West Hollywood would Bo Derek on January, 11th 2022. 11 Jan 2022 Pictured: Maggie Q, Bo Derek. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA819467_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actress Maggie Q dines at Craig's in West Hollywood would Bo Derek on January, 11th 2022. 11 Jan 2022 Pictured: Maggie Q, Bo Derek. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA819467_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Maggie Q 45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 Wearing Sebastian Gunawan

Bo recently made news when her longtime boyfriend, John Corbett, revealed during an August 2021 episode of The Talk that he and Bo secretly got married eight months earlier. While chatting with his friend Jerry O’Connell, John, 60, dropped this bombshell: “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married!”

Jerry, 47, said that he noticed the ring on John’s finger but wasn’t going to say anything. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star then shared some details about the private ceremony. “We didn’t make an announcement,” said John. “All our friends and family knew but, this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world.”

John, who had been involved with Bo after going on a blind date with her in 2002, said that “after twenty years, we’ve decided to get married. “We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated…let’s get one nice this out of it,” he added.