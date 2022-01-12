Alexandra Daddario Wears Corset Sports Bra & Jogger Pants To Enjoy ‘Winter Weather’

Alexandra Daddario looks sporty sexy chic in a new Instagram post, showing off her stellar figure with her over 21 million fans.

Alexandra Daddario is stunning and sporty! The White Lotus actress posed for her major Instagram following on Jan. 12 in a stylish look from Alo Yoga, wearing a black corset-style sports bra, black jogger pants, and a warm, cream-colored teddy coat to top off the look. The 35-year-old shared three different poses with her over 21 million followers, showing off her fit figure in what appeared to be the comfort of her backyard. “Enjoying the LA winter weather,” the New Girl actress captioned the post.

The sexy sporty look comes after the Dec. 2, 2021 news of Alexandra’s engagement to producer Andrew Form, 52. The news broke just a day after the 35-year-old actress was spotted running errands in Los Angeles and rocking a diamond ring on a very special finger. In paparazzi pics, which can be seen HERE, Alexandra’s flashy ring is fully visible as she’s dressed in a casual blue T-shirt, black yoga pants, a hat, and sunglasses for her errands around town.

Alexandra confirmed her romance with Andrew — the ex-husband of actress Jordana Brewster — on Instagram back in May 2021. The Baywatch star posted a sweet, black and white shot of the couple kissing alongside the caption, “I love you… ‘and even that is an understatement.’” Ten days prior, Alexandra posted another adorable PDA photo of she and her soon-to-be-hubby, though Andrew’s face wasn’t visible in the image. She captioned that snapshot, “It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful.”