Bella Hadid Shows Off Incredible Figure In Sexy Victoria’s Secret Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner & Bella Hadid got us super excited when she slayed in sexy lingerie for the new Victoria’s Secret campaign.

Another day, another campaign for Bella Hadid, 25, who stars in the new Victoria’s Secret Valentine’s Day 2022 campaign. The model looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the photoshoot when she rocked pink lacy lingerie featuring underwear bras and sheer, mesh underwear.

In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Bella put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on display when she rocked a white and pink sheer lace Dream Angels Wicked Unlined Heart Embroidered Balconette Bra with a matching Garter Belt and Keyhole Cheekini Panty. She topped her look off with silver drop earrings and sheer white lace thigh-high socks.

Another stunning photo featured Bella rocking a bright pink Very Sexy Unlined Sheer Mesh & Lace Babydoll dress that had a low-cut strappy neckline and was completely cut out on the front. The transparent dress showed off her rock-hard abs and she styled the top with a pair of hi-rise pink underwear.

Bella officially rejoined the brand in December after Victoria’s Secret completely relaunched its brand with Bella as the face of their VS Collective line. Aside from all of her sexy pink looks, Bella also slayed in sexy black lace lingerie.

Bella recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot, where she sat in a chair backward while showing off her amazing figure in a super low-cut black and white lace bustier bra that had spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a sheer bodice. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise, cheeky sheer mesh underwear.

Bella captioned the photo, “@VICTORIASSECRET The days we have on set are some of the best days I’ve had … @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 …. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans @raulmartinez1024 @felicitybwebb.”