See Pic

Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Black Top For ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Press Day – Photo

Selena Gomez
Shutterstock
Selena Gomez 'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez attempts to be icognito as she steps out for dinner with friends at TAO in Hollywood. Recently Selena has made headlines with dating rumors circulating that she's dating Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans. While the internet is speculating Selena enjoys a night out with her girls! Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a new Instagram selfie promoting the fourth and final installment of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film franchise.

Selena Gomez, 29, served looks while she promoted her new movie, Hotel Transylvania 4, on Monday, January 10. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress stunned in a plunging black top from Luis Vuitton in a gorgeous selfie she posted to Instagram. Selena also rocked a bob haircut and silver hoop earrings. Her stunning press look was done up by stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Orlando Pita.

“Press day for @hotelt,” Selena wrote in her caption. “Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”

Selena voices the character Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which concludes with the upcoming fourth movie. The animated film also stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Selena discussed the new film on Live With Kelly and Ryan via Zoom on Monday.

“This is our final one. I’m really bummed about it, but I’ve had a blast doing it,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “This time, what’s happening is there’s this Ray that transforms the monsters into humans and humans into monsters. Johnny gets turned into a monster and causes havoc and it’s really touching at the same time, because it shows the difference between people. It really allows people to just feel like they can be themselves, whatever they are. It’s really sweet and it’s also got a lot of women empowerment. It’s up to the ladies to save the guys.”

Related Gallery

Selena Gomez Then & Now: See How The Disney Darling Has Grown Up Over The Years

Selena Gomez 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: At Worlds End' World film premiere, Anaheim, California, America - 19 May 2007 May 19. 2007 Anaheim, CA Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Film's world premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End" Selena Gomez Photo: ®BEImages
Selena Gomez 'Surf's Up' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 02 June 2007
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883401j) Selena Gomez The Wizards Of Waverly Place - 2007 Disney Channel USA TV Portrait Tv Classics

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez at the 2017 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles (Photo: Shutterstock)

Selena’s been enjoying some success in her acting career lately. The Rare Beauty founder stars in Hulu’s acclaimed mystery-comedy series Only Murders In the Building, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena’s performance has snagged her a nomination for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She’s returning to the show for season 2, where she’ll be joined by her real-life friend Cara Delevingne.