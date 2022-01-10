Selena Gomez Stuns In Plunging Black Top For ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Press Day – Photo

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in a new Instagram selfie promoting the fourth and final installment of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film franchise.

Selena Gomez, 29, served looks while she promoted her new movie, Hotel Transylvania 4, on Monday, January 10. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress stunned in a plunging black top from Luis Vuitton in a gorgeous selfie she posted to Instagram. Selena also rocked a bob haircut and silver hoop earrings. Her stunning press look was done up by stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Orlando Pita.

“Press day for @hotelt,” Selena wrote in her caption. “Who’s going to watch January 14 on @amazonprimevideo?”

Selena voices the character Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, which concludes with the upcoming fourth movie. The animated film also stars the voices of Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, and more. Selena discussed the new film on Live With Kelly and Ryan via Zoom on Monday.

“This is our final one. I’m really bummed about it, but I’ve had a blast doing it,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “This time, what’s happening is there’s this Ray that transforms the monsters into humans and humans into monsters. Johnny gets turned into a monster and causes havoc and it’s really touching at the same time, because it shows the difference between people. It really allows people to just feel like they can be themselves, whatever they are. It’s really sweet and it’s also got a lot of women empowerment. It’s up to the ladies to save the guys.”

Selena’s been enjoying some success in her acting career lately. The Rare Beauty founder stars in Hulu’s acclaimed mystery-comedy series Only Murders In the Building, alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Selena’s performance has snagged her a nomination for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Television Awards. She’s returning to the show for season 2, where she’ll be joined by her real-life friend Cara Delevingne.