Britney Spears Rocks Nothing But Lacy Red Underwear In Sexy New Mirror Pics

Britney Spears left little to the imagination when she posed in nothing but a sexy red lacy thong for a slew of new mirror photos.

When it comes to Britney Spears, 40, one thing is for sure – she is not afraid to show some skin on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest post. Britney posed completely naked except for a tiny red strappy lace thong, with her back facing the mirror. The slideshow of photos highlighted Brit’s backside.

The singer posted the photos with the caption, “Booty time,” with three red rose emojis, followed by, “photo by: @andreakmcclain.” In the first photo, Britney had her long blonde hair down in waves while her butt was the center of the photo. She styled her look with a pair of brown leather stilettos.

The second photo was the same, only brightened, while the third pictured Britney with her hair thrown up into a ponytail. This photo was a bit more up close and she flexed her back to show off her incredibly toned back muscles while also showing off her behind. Meanwhile, the final photo, pictured a pair of white gloves with a red rose on top of them.

Britney has been showing a ton of skin lately and just the other day, she opted to go completely nude for Instagram, using pink emojis to cover up her private parts. In the photos, Britney was naked in her bathroom posing in the mirror while covering up her chest with one arm.

The only piece of clothing she was wearing in the photo was a pair of thigh-high sheer white socks. Britney captioned the photos, “Free woman energy has never felt better.” When she’s not posing stark naked, Britney is usually wearing some sort of bikini or crop top with short shorts and just the other day she flaunted her toned figure in a sexy baby pink and white two-piece bikini.