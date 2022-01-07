See Message

Halle Berry Honors Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘A True Measure Of A Man’

Actress Halle Berry is honoring the late Sidney Poitier after his passing away, discussing how much of a ‘trailblazer’ he was in the business.

Halle Berry is paying tribute to acting legend Sidney Poitier after his death was announced on Jan. 7. Halle, who was the first Black woman to win an Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball in 2002, always felt a kinship with Poitier, who was the first Black man to take home the lead actor prize in 1964 for his work in Lilies of the Field. “‘A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,'” Halle began her Twitter thread, first quoting the actor from his book Life Beyond Measure. “My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are,” she wrote in the heartwarming post.

The Catwoman actress continued, “You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well lived. I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I’ve been rendered speechless!” Halle exclaimed. “There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow. Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man.”

The famous actor, known for his singular performances in films like A Raisin in the Sun (1961), In the Heat of the Night (1967), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), and many more, died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After the news of his passing spread, Whoopi GoldbergBarack Obama, director Barry Jenkins, Oprah, and many more public figures honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes.

“If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love Sir,” Whoopi wrote on Twitter, referencing Lulu’s song from the 1967 British drama, To Sir, With Love, that starred Sidney. “Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars,” The View co-host added.