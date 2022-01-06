Selena Gomez Goes Water Tubing With Pals As She Celebrates New Year’s In Turks & Caicos – Watch

Selena Gomez has been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Turks & Caicos with her family & she proved that when she went water tubing in a new video.

Selena Gomez, 29, rang in the new year in the best way possible – while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with friends and family. The singer enjoyed the warm weather when she went water tubing with her friend, Theresa Mingus, in a cute new video that showed the two bouncing on the waves in a huge red raft attached to the back of a boat.

Theresa put up a slew of videos and photos from their vacation and one photo pictured Selena hugging her sister. In the photo, Selena rocked a teal ribbed tank top with a neon green bikini underneath. She topped her look off with a yellow Coors baseball cap.

Selena kicked off the new year when she posted a photo of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing sunglasses and a fluffy brown sherpa jacket with the caption, “Happy new year people. Let’s remember to take care of one another and start the year right! God bless and I hope you all had a wonderful holiday! LOVE YOU.”

Going on vacation isn’t the only fun activity Selena took part in for the new year. In fact, she just got a huge rose tattoo on her back. Selena’s new tat was done by celebrity tattoo artist, Bang Bang, who posted the photo of her new ink with the caption, “Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Selena’s new tattoo starts at the nape of her neck and features a huge pink rose that drips black ink down her back. Right above the rose is another tattoo that Selena has had for quite a while, of the number 76 written in Roman Numerals (LXXVI).