Fashion

Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo

paulina gretzky
Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Dustin Johnson of the US, left, walks with his partner Paulina Gretzky on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, . Johnson and Fowler won 4 and 2 over Europe's Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen Ryder Cup Golf, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 28 Sep 2018
The US team's Dustin Johnson (R) gets a kiss from his wife Paulina Gretzky (L) after winning his match during the Singles matches on the final day of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Whistling Straits golf course in Kohler, Wisconsin, USA, 26 September 2021. 2020 Ryder Cup golf tournament, Kohler, USA - 26 Sep 2021
Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, watches her husband during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados. Pictured: Ref: SPL569156 270613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Paulina Gretzky showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight SKIMS Fendi bodysuit while on vacation in Aspen with friends.

When it comes to Paulina Gretzky, 33, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina posed alongside her friend, Kristina Melnichenko while wearing a skintight black SKIMS x Fendi one-piece jumpsuit with a winter coat on top.

Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside. She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.

Paulina has been having a fabulous winter as she’s been on a bunch of different vacations. Before heading to snowy Aspen, Paulina was just in warm weather. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…”

In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bodysuits -- Pics

Taylor Swift 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 25 Sep 2019 Wearing Inamorata, Wearing Own Collection
Vanessa Hudgens Savage x Fenty show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019 Wearing Savage x Fenty

Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”