Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo

Paulina Gretzky showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight SKIMS Fendi bodysuit while on vacation in Aspen with friends.

When it comes to Paulina Gretzky, 33, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina posed alongside her friend, Kristina Melnichenko while wearing a skintight black SKIMS x Fendi one-piece jumpsuit with a winter coat on top.

Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside. She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.

Paulina has been having a fabulous winter as she’s been on a bunch of different vacations. Before heading to snowy Aspen, Paulina was just in warm weather. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…”

In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.

Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”