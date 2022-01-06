See Pics

Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Enjoys A Swim In Tie-Dye Swimsuit On Romantic Barbados Vacay

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Another vacation day, another swimsuit! Rhea Durham once again sizzled in this tie-dye one piece as she took a dip in the warm Bahamas ocean.

Mark Wahlberg‘s wife Rhea Durham, 43, looked sensational in her latest swimwear look! She was spotted rocking a tie dye one piece in Barbados — where the couple is on vacation — on Thursday, Jan. 6. The scoop neck, high cut suit featured a black and white pattern, which could be seen as she took a Bond girl inspired walk out of the gorgeous ocean.

The suit also appeared to include cut outs on the side, making it extra revealing for the usual sporty-style one piece. She looked better than ever as she walked barefoot on the sandy beach, with her brunette hair slicked back with the salty water. Rhea later was seen showering outdoors after her dip.

Mark Wahlberg’s wife Rhea Durham is seen in the Bahamas on Jan. 6. (Backgrid)

The 43-year-old has had no shortage of sexy looks on the New Year’s getaway, turning heads in a sizzling neon colored bikini on Jan. 3. She rocked the spaghetti strap bandeau top and low rise bottom with a pair of sunglasses and simple diamond necklace for a day of sunbathing alongside Mark.

The Daddy’s Home actor, 50, also showed off his impressive fit physique as he opted to go shirtless with a patterned pair of turquoise swim trunks. Mark was soaked as he made his way out of the ocean and back to shore, with his toned abs and muscles on full display (there’s no ‘dad bod’ here). It’s no surprise to see the Boston native looking so good, as he’s been vocal about his dedication to health and fitness over the years.

Rhea wore a tie dye one piece suit. (Backgrid)

Mark is an investor in fitness company F45, which he also regularly practices. The high intensity workout, which originated in Australia, consists of a 45-minute HIIT workout session with circuit-style strength training using tools like dumbbells, kettlebells, and sleds.

“F45 is great for everybody,” Mark has previously said about the fitness program. “I’m trying to educate people on that fact. It’s a tough job. But there’s no slowdown in sight with F45 or Performance Inspired. Health, wellness, and fitness are not going away…Every single athlete that we’ve brought has gassed themselves in one way or another. They just start blasting right away,” he hilariously added.