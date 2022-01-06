Mark Wahlberg, 50, Looks Extremely Buff While Shirtless On The Beach During Family Getaway – Photo

Fans got yet another glimpse at Mark Wahlberg’s muscular physique, when the actor was snapped shirtless on the beach in Barbados on Jan. 5.

Sun’s out, guns out! Mark Wahlberg, 50, went shirtless and showed off his buff body in photos taken from the actor’s family getaway to Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The Transformers start sported a hot pink swimsuit as he posed atop a diving platform in the ocean at his hotel. Mark flexed his colossal muscles for the paparazzi, giving fans of his exactly what they’d like to see.

Mark is on vacation in the Caribbean with his wife, Rhea Durham, 43, and their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11. The family has been spotted at the Barbados resort throughout their sunny getaway. On Jan. 3, Mark and Rhea were both photographed wearing bright and bold swimsuits while on the beach. The two-time Oscar nominee was shirtless, again, and sported a green bathing suit, while his model wife rocked a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body.

Mark’s buff bod is thanks to years of prioritizing his health and fitness. He’s stayed in shape by doing intense workouts twice a day as part of his daily fitness routine that dates back to at least 2018. Mark told Men’s Health at the time that he has three meals a day plus four snacks — turkey burgers and sweet potatoes for breakfast, a plate of grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, baby peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs, and then chicken or fish for dinner.

As for his workouts, Mark does F45 Training. For those that don’t know, F45 is an Australian chain of gyms Mark invests in, that specialize in a high-intensity circuit training. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered gyms nationwide in 2020, Mark remained active by getting ripped at his home gym. And of course, he was shirtless for all those workouts.