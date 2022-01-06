See Pic

Mark Wahlberg, 50, Looks Extremely Buff While Shirtless On The Beach During Family Getaway – Photo

Mark Wahlberg
Charlie Pitt @ 246Paps / BACKGRID
*EXCLUSIVE* Bridgetown, BARBADOS - 50-Year-old Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg lives up to his movie star status as he becomes the center of attention while on a family holiday in Barbados. The Transformers star was pictured having a great time on the beach with friends and also chatting away with Holidaymakers and members of the public, Mark looked in great spirits as he larked around with a friend on the beach and also enjoyed some American football. The super-fit actor also looked to be having conversations with a couple of ladies who are guests at the same hotel as wife Rhea relaxed on the beach topping up her sun tan. Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Charlie Pitt@246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg is pictured taking a dip in the ocean and enjoys a day at the beach while on his annual family holiday in Barbados.Pictured: Mark WahlbergBACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are pictured at the beach while on holiday in Barbados. 29 Dec 2019 Pictured: Mark Wahlberg. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA574492_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Fans got yet another glimpse at Mark Wahlberg’s muscular physique, when the actor was snapped shirtless on the beach in Barbados on Jan. 5.

Sun’s out, guns out! Mark Wahlberg, 50, went shirtless and showed off his buff body in photos taken from the actor’s family getaway to Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The Transformers start sported a hot pink swimsuit as he posed atop a diving platform in the ocean at his hotel. Mark flexed his colossal muscles for the paparazzi, giving fans of his exactly what they’d like to see.

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg flexes his muscles on a diving platform in Barbados on January 5, 2022 (Photo: Charlie Pitt @ 246Paps / BACKGRID)

Mark is on vacation in the Caribbean with his wife, Rhea Durham, 43, and their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11. The family has been spotted at the Barbados resort throughout their sunny getaway. On Jan. 3, Mark and Rhea were both photographed wearing bright and bold swimsuits while on the beach. The two-time Oscar nominee was shirtless, again, and sported a green bathing suit, while his model wife rocked a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body.

Mark’s buff bod is thanks to years of prioritizing his health and fitness. He’s stayed in shape by doing intense workouts twice a day as part of his daily fitness routine that dates back to at least 2018. Mark told Men’s Health at the time that he has three meals a day plus four snacks — turkey burgers and sweet potatoes for breakfast, a plate of grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, baby peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs, and then chicken or fish for dinner.

Related Gallery

Mark Wahlberg -- PICS

*EXCLUSIVE* Bridgetown, BARBADOS - 50-Year-old Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg lives up to his movie star status as he becomes the center of attention while on a family holiday in Barbados.The Transformers star was pictured having a great time on the beach with friends and also chatting away with Holidaymakers and members of the public, Mark looked in great spirits as he larked around with a friend on the beach and also enjoyed some American football.The super-fit actor also looked to be having conversations with a couple of ladies who are guests at the same hotel as wife Rhea relaxed on the beach topping up her sun tan.Pictured: Mark WahlbergBACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Charlie Pitt@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Exclusive All Round Call for price : "UK WEB - 50 GBP per image 350 GBP per setMandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock (12211827u)Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg takes his family to NOBU 57 for dinnerExclusive - Mark Wahlberg dines at NOBU with his family, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Exclusive All Round Call for price : "UK WEB - 50 GBP per image 350 GBP per set Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock (12211827a) Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg takes his family to NOBU 57 for dinner Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg dines at NOBU with his family, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021

As for his workouts, Mark does F45 Training. For those that don’t know, F45 is an Australian chain of gyms Mark invests in, that specialize in a high-intensity circuit training. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered gyms nationwide in 2020, Mark remained active by getting ripped at his home gym. And of course, he was shirtless for all those workouts.