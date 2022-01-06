See Pics

Kylie Jenner Puts Bare Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top & Unbuttoned Jeans — Photos

Kylie Jenner
As Kylie Jenner’s due date with baby No. 2 approaches, the pregnant billionaire proudly showed off her growing belly in a new Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner, 24, posted two new maternity photos to Instagram on Thursday, January 6. The makeup mogul, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, flaunted her bare baby bump while dressed in a white crop top and an unbuttoned pair of ripped denim jeans. Kylie tied up her crop top above her stomach to put her growing belly on full display in both snapshots, which can be seen HERE, as she played with her dark brunette hair with her hands.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner out to dinner at Nobu on September 11, 2021 (Photo: DIGGZY/Shutterstock)

Kylie looked so gorgeous in her new photos. They appeared to be taken in a studio setting, with gray and silver curtains visible behind her. Kylie captioned her maternity snapshots, “i am woman 🎶.” Her photos received a complimentary comment from her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who told Kylie that she is “Everything.” The official IG account for the famous family’s new Hulu show, which premieres in 2022, commented on Kylie’s post, as well. “so stunning xo,” the comment read.  

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is awaiting the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, 30. The couple, who also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, both took an extended break from social media following Travis’ ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. While off of social media, Kylie had a low-key baby shower that was held at the home of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37. HollywoodLife shared EXCLUSIVE details about the event on December 14.

“At the celebration, Kylie gave an emotional speech where she thanked everyone for coming and talked about how she is so ready for the baby to be born,” a source told HL. “Kylie has the overwhelming support of her family and everyone around her.” The source continued, “Stormi has an idea of what is going on because she sees her mom’s belly and she knows how to say the word baby, but she doesn’t really know or understand. She won’t get it until the baby gets here.”

The insider also revealed that Travis — who is facing millions of dollars in lawsuits from the Astroworld tragedy — attended the party, but kept a very low profile.