Lily Collins Loses It After ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard Is Defaced To Make Her Look Like Demonic Clown — Photo

A defaced ‘Emily in Paris’ billboard caught the attention of star Lily Collins and her husband, who hilariously noticed the graffiti while on a walk in NYC.

Lily Collins, 32, was a good sport after coming across an Emily in Paris billboard that was defaced in New York City. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 2 to show her and husband Charlie McDowell‘s hilarious reactions to the billboard, which featured pink paint drawn on Emily Cooper, the twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago that Lily plays in the hit Netflix series. Lily’s character went from looking gorgeous to now sporting a demonic clown look — but Lily took the whole thing in stride.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…,” Lily captioned her IG post, which featured a video and photo of her and Charlie’s reactions to the altered image. The video showed Charlie, 38, casually walking down the street of the Big Apple, only to come across the billboard, which startled the director and caused him to run in the opposite direction. In the next slide, Lily hilariously posed with the Emily In Paris billboard. The Emmy-nominated actress made a shocked expression while putting her hands up in the air for the image.

Lily’s followers were thoroughly amused by her post. Her co-star Ashley Park, 30, who plays Mindy Chen, Emily’s first friend in Paris, commented, “She’s a class act everyone 👏.” Charlie’s mother, actress Mary Steenburgen, 68, also joined in on the comments section to laugh over the whole ordeal involving her new daughter-in-law.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris premiered on December 22. The new season also stars Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. The show takes place in Paris, obviously, with filming also having occurred in Villefranche-sur-Mer, a fishing village on the French Riviera.

Emily in Paris is created by Darren Star, who also created Sex & the City. That’s made Lily want an epic crossover to occur between characters from both shows, including Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. “I feel like maybe that needs to happen,” Lily told Variety. “I might tell Darren about that. She could be like an apparition. Emily walks by, and there’s a reflection in a window, and she looks in, but she sees Carrie. Then it goes back and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘What?’ I think that’d be kind of great.”