Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On Snoop Dogg Royally Flubbing His Name During Globe Nominations

News Writer

Ben Affleck appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and addressed Snoop Dogg butchering his name at the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. Ben also revealed that he hated his last name while growing up.

Ben Affleck, 49, finally had a response to Snoop Dogg‘s hilarious mispronunciation of his name while reading the nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards in December. Ben was on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 3 and was asked about how the rapper, 50, pronounced Ben’s last name as “a-fleck” when announcing that the A-lister received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in The Tender Bar.

“He got the emphasis a little off,” Kelly, 39, said with a laugh, while discussing the incident with Ben. The Oscar winner then explained to the “Breakaway” songstress how he hated having the last name “Affleck” while he was a kid.

Ben Affleck; Snoop Dogg
Ben Affleck; Snoop Dogg (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock)

“I always grew up and I thought, ‘Affleck, what an incredibly ugly name.’ Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” Ben explained. “When I was a kid, I remember in the old days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription, they’d go, ‘A, F as in Frank,’ and I was always like, ‘Why do they do that?’ And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get it and it would always be like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K,’ and I was like, ‘I see.’ You hate to have that.’ ”

Back when Snoop butchered Ben’s name, the rapper immediately realized his mistake and laughed things off. “Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that Ben!” Snoop said. The audience laughed at Snoop’s self-correction. Snoop also got the pronunciation wrong for Dune director Denis Villeneuve and struggled with Ciarán Hinds during the nomination ceremony.

Ben’s Golden Globe nomination for The Tender Bar is the fifth in his career. He stars in the coming-of-age drama as Charlie Moehringer, who bonds with his nephew J.R. Moehringer (Tye Sheridan), whose dad disappeared shortly after his birth. The film also stars Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. The whole cast got together for The Tender Bar‘s premiere in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theater on December 12. Ben brought along girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for the evening.

The Tender Bar will stream on Amazon Prime come January 7.