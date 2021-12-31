Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve, 23, Rocks A Bikini On Tropical Winter Vacation — Photos

The Apple pioneer’s youngest child looked stunning, as she relaxed in some warm weather over the holiday season.

There’s nothing better than escaping the winter weather and soaking in some sun. Steve Jobs‘ daughter Eve, 23, shared a series of sexy bikini photos to her Instagram, while she chilled on a relaxing getaway, on Thursday December 30. The late Apple founder’s daughter looked gorgeous, as she lounged in a small brown bikini.

Other than the sexy bikini, Eve shared a series of poses in what looked like a lounge chair placed on a balcony on a tropical island. She laid on her back, stomach, and looked directly at the camera in the series of three photos, Besides her bathing suit, she accessorized with a few rings and a simple bracelet on her wrist. She also shared that she definitely likes to sleep in while on the vacation via the caption. “What’s a morning person anyway,” she wrote.

As the year winds down, it’s certainly been a busy one for Eve. While her dad was a tech entrepreneur during his life, Eve took an interest in modeling and equestrian sports. She’s shared a few of her equestrian victories to her Instagram throughout the year, including photos of her popping celebratory champagne. She also walked the runway in a beautiful green outfit during Paris Fashion Week for Coperni back in October. She showed her enthusiasm to be a part of it in an Instagram post. “I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision,” she wrote.

Eve is the youngest child of Steve and his widow Laurene Powell, 58. Eve has an older brother Reed, 30, and sister Erin Sienna, 26. She also has an older half-sister Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 40, who Steve had with his high school sweetheart and ex-girlfriend Chrisann Brennan. While it’s definitely been a busy year for Eve, she still found some time to relax with her mom during a vacation to Rome in September, where she and her mom looked stunning in white and black dresses, respectively.