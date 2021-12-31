Saweetie ‘Taps In’ With Sparkling Dress For Miley Cyrus’ NYE Party Performance

Saweetie rang in the new year looking sparkling and stunning as she performed her hits ‘Tap In’ and ‘Icy Chain’ for Miley Cyrus’ NYE special.

Saweetie bid farewell to 2022 for Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Special in Miami, Florida, and looked simply iconic in the process. The 28-year-old rapper wore a dazzling outfit, which featured a silver sparkling bra top with matching bottoms and paired the look with silver heels. The dress had lime green mesh material, covering the lower half of her body but definitely still revealing her absolutely flawless figure! Saweetie performed her epic hit “Tap In” and showed off her gorgeous new blonde buzz cut.

Saweetie also performed her latest hit “Icy Chain,” stunning with her backup dancers who complemented her with pink outfits and sparkling silver boots. In addition, Brazilian singer Anitta hit the stage to perform “Faking Love,” her reggaeton/pop track with Saweetie as the rapper provided her awesome verse for the song.

The New Year’s Eve performance for Saweetie comes after her amazing holiday vacation where she posted a bikini jet ski pic on a beautiful beach. The rapper posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her in the bikini which featured a bustier top covered in gems and a tiny g-string thong bottom. She shared the post with the caption, “pretty b*ch trip,” tagging the location as “Somewhere You Not.” In addition to the photos, she posted a video of herself dancing while wearing the two-piece.

Her bathing suit featured a tight black low-cut top that was covered in rainbow gems and sequins while the black bottoms were super high-waisted and had a thong bottom that put her behind on full display. On the front of her bottoms, she rocked a diamond body chain and she topped her look off with massive round diamond earrings and bright red, long hair.

Gearing up for the NYE performance, Sawetie also brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of the banger “My Type.” She also stunned in a Cinderella-style gown and showed off her bright erd hair for the Nov. 20 episode, pulling it off with two dancers.

She then transitioned into “Best Friend” — her collaboration with Doja Cat — as her dancers stripped off her long blue skirt to reveal a mini dress with a bedazzled bustier top and fishnet stockings. The California native, née Diamonté Harper, then teased her new hit “Icy Type,” dropping a teaser of her music video. “Twerk that ass for a icy chain (Hmm),” she says in the chorus, before addressing a lover in the first verse. It’s unclear if she means ex Quavo, who she dated from 2018 until early 2021.