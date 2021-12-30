Fashion

Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Plunging Swimsuit In Gorgeous New Vacation Photos

sarah michelle gellar
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Sarah Michelle Gellar Christian Siriano show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Sarah Michelle Gellar American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Oct 2019
Sarah Michelle Gellar Brandon Maxwell show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2019 Wearing Christian Siriano
Sarah Michelle Gellar 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 May 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging blue tie-dye swimsuit in new photos while on vacation.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, has been having an amazing time while on vacation and she proved that in her latest photos. The actress shared a couple of photos to her Instagram story rocking a plunging one-piece swimsuit and she looked incredible.

Sarah showed off her toned figure in a light blue and white tie-dye Jonathan Simkhai one-piece that had a plunging V-neckline and a wrap-around bodice that knotted in the center. The bathing suit revealed ample cleavage while the bottoms were high-waisted, showing off her toned legs. Sarah posted the selfie of herself with the caption, “When the suits too cute not to show it off.”

This suit is just one of the many gorgeous looks Sarah has rocked since being on vacation. Just the day before, she posted a selfie lounging in the sun on a beach chair while rocking a strapless black swimsuit with a pair of oversized white Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Sarah posted the photo with a little GIF in the corner that read, “Vacation mode on.” She captioned the picture, “It’s definitely been activated.” Aside from Sarah soaking up the sun, she posted another mirror selfie that same day rocking a spaghetti strap white flowy max dress.

The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a cinched-in waist, while the skirt was completely sheer, revealing her high-waisted bottoms underneath. She captioned the photo, “More coffee please.”

Sarah then posted a photo of a gorgeous beach with her two kids, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9 – who she shares with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. – running around in the background, writing, “Paradise.” Sarah, her two kids, and have been on vacation for the holidays and they’ve been having a fabulous time.