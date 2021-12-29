Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, Sunbathes In A Strapless Swimsuit On Vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar is having a fabulous time on vacation & she proved that when she rocked a strapless black swimsuit & sunglasses while sunbathing.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, looked amazing while on vacation at the beach with her family for the holidays. The actress looked fabulous when she posted a selfie lounging in the sun on a beach chair while rocking a strapless black swimsuit. She posted a photo wearing the strapless black swimsuit with a pair of oversized white Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Sarah posted the photo with a little GIF in the corner that read, “Vacation mode on.” She captioned the picture, “It’s definitely been activated.” Aside from Sarah soaking up the sun, she posted another mirror selfie that same day rocking a spaghetti strap white flowy max dress.

The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a cinched-in waist, while the skirt was completely sheer, revealing her high-waisted bottoms underneath. She captioned the photo, “More coffee please.”

Sarah then posted a photo of a gorgeous beach with her two kids, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, running around in the background, writing, “Paradise.” Sarah, her two kids, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. have been on vacation for the holidays and they’ve been having a fabulous time.

She has been posting pictures of her and her family on their trip with her most recent post being a selfie of her and Freddie rocking Christmas glasses that were decorated with trees and holly. Sarah captioned the adorable photo, “Merry Xmas from mom and dad.” We are loving all of Sarah’s fun content from her trip and she has been looking fabulous in all of her swimsuits.