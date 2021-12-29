Watch

Megan Fox & MGK Match In Silky Pajamas & Santa Hats For Cute Christmas Video — Watch

Entertainment Director

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were feeling festive this Christmas. The couple rocked silky red and green Christmas pajamas and Santa hats in a cute TikTok video.

Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had the best time celebrating Christmas this year. MGK posted a TikTok video that revealed their festive PJs. Megan had on a pair of red silky pajamas, while MGK had on a pair of similar silky green ones. They also had on pink Santa hats for their holiday celebrations.

@machinegunkelly

Break it, I mean, bop it 🤪🎄

♬ original sound – Colson

Machine Gun Kelly took on the “Bop It Challenge” in the TikTok video. But things took a turn when he ended up breaking the Bop It! Megan can be seen in the background shaking her head when the toy broke. “Break it, I mean, bop it,” MGK captioned his video.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong since going public with their relationship in June 2020. Just a few weeks before Christmas, the couple stepped out for a date night at Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. That same week, the couple rocked all-black outfits at the launch party for MGK’s nail polish line UN/DN LAQR.

The couple’s relationship is very serious, with their kids already spending time together. MGK has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship, and Megan shares three kids — Bodhi, Noah, and Journey — with ex Brian Austin Green. MGK and Megan’s kids recently joined the couple on a vacation in Greece.

After seeing their pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get engaged in October 2021, Megan is ready to take the next step with MGK. Megan is wanting MGK to make the “same commitment” to her in the very near future.

“She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him and considers him a soulmate,” a source close to Megan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And since she has recently seen how Kourt and Travis had their own beautiful engagement, it’s pulled at her heartstrings — and she wants it to happen for herself very soon.”