Bella Hadid Stuns In Lacy Black Lingerie In Behind-The-Scenes Pic From Victoria’s Secret Shoot

Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she posed in nothing but black lace lingerie for a behind-the-scenes photo from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot.

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 25, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent post. Bella looked fabulous when she posted a behind-the-scenes picture from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot where she’s rocking black lace lingerie.

In the photo, Bella sat in a chair backward while showing off her incredibly toned figure in a super low-cut black and white lace bustier bra that had spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a sheer bodice. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise, cheeky sheer mesh underwear.

Bella captioned the photo, “@VICTORIASSECRET The days we have on set are some of the best days I’ve had … @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 …. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans @raulmartinez1024 @felicitybwebb.”

The supermodel styled her look with slicked back, long, straight hair that was blowing in the wind thanks to the fan on set. She topped her look off with a nude lip, a sultry smokey eye, and dangling diamond earrings.

Bella is always showing off her fabulous figure and when she’s not wearing lingerie, she is usually wearing some sort of sexy swimsuit. Just recently, she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami when she soaked up the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.

She styled the bikini with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.