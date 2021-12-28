Fashion

Bella Hadid Stuns In Lacy Black Lingerie In Behind-The-Scenes Pic From Victoria’s Secret Shoot

bella hadid
John Salangsang/January Images/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Mugler show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Off-White show, Runway, Fall Winter 2021/22, Paris Fashion Week, France - 04 July 2021
Bella Hadid at the Tom Ford Autumn / Winter 2020 Runway Show at Milk Studios. Los Angeles, February 7th, 2020 | usage worldwide Photo by: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Bella Hadid walking on the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Last show of Jean-Paul Gaultier after 50th years in fashion career. At Theatre Du Chatelet on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. (Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she posed in nothing but black lace lingerie for a behind-the-scenes photo from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot.

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 25, it is that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent post. Bella looked fabulous when she posted a behind-the-scenes picture from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot where she’s rocking black lace lingerie.

In the photo, Bella sat in a chair backward while showing off her incredibly toned figure in a super low-cut black and white lace bustier bra that had spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a sheer bodice. She styled the top with a pair of matching high-rise, cheeky sheer mesh underwear.

Bella captioned the photo, “@VICTORIASSECRET The days we have on set are some of the best days I’ve had … @mustafayanaz VS Soccer Tournament 2022 …. Made possible by a few of my favorite angel humans @raulmartinez1024 @felicitybwebb.”

The supermodel styled her look with slicked back, long, straight hair that was blowing in the wind thanks to the fan on set. She topped her look off with a nude lip, a sultry smokey eye, and dangling diamond earrings.

Bella is always showing off her fabulous figure and when she’s not wearing lingerie, she is usually wearing some sort of sexy swimsuit. Just recently, she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami when she soaked up the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.

She styled the bikini with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.