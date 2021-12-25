See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Glows In High-Neck White Gown While Hosting Christmas Eve Party

Jennifer Lopez CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Brooklyn Museum, New York, USA - 03 Jun 2019
Jennifer Lopez leaves The Hotel San Clemente and arrives at The Parade in Piazza San Marco for Dolce and Gabanna show. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5249784 290821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights
Jennifer Lopez LA Film Critics Awards, Arrivals, Intercontinental, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
Jennifer Lopez 'Hustlers' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2019 Wearing Maison Yeya View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.

Ice queen! Jennifer Lopez wowed in white during her very fancy Christmas Eve celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the belle of the ball while celebrating Christmas Eve with her VIP friends on Friday, Dec. 24. The triple threat looked radiant at the affair, which was captured in snapshots by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

J. Lo rocked an elegant white silk gown with a high-neck that was adorned with crystals while cozying up to her longtime pal, who was dapper in a black jacket with perfectly coifed hair. A second photo, set in front of a silver balloon backdrop, offered a full-length look at the Hustlers star’s dress, which featured ostrich feathers across the bottom. All the while, she showed off glowing skin, wavy caramel locks, and a shiny, peach pout.

While both were dressed to the nines, Chris had to finish the post with a look at the food. Offering a peek at Jennifer’s mouth-watering holiday turkey, he captioned the photos saying, “Happy Christmas Eve. Jlo that turkey was impressive”.

Though none of the other A-list guests were pictured, Jennifer’s boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, was almost certainly in attendance. The couple — who reunited in May, 17 years after breaking off their engagement in the mid-2000s — is set on making the holidays special for their kids. Jennifer is mom to twins Max and Emme, 13, while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More

Hollywood, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy as they sit court side attending the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles. **SHOT ON 12/07/2021** Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is making sure her and boyfriend Ben Affleck’s kids are having a perfect Christmas. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Leading up to the holidays, a source was able to reveal the pair’s plans EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” the insider said. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well-loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

They added, “He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family.”