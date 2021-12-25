Jennifer Lopez Glows In High-Neck White Gown While Hosting Christmas Eve Party

Ice queen! Jennifer Lopez wowed in white during her very fancy Christmas Eve celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the belle of the ball while celebrating Christmas Eve with her VIP friends on Friday, Dec. 24. The triple threat looked radiant at the affair, which was captured in snapshots by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

J. Lo rocked an elegant white silk gown with a high-neck that was adorned with crystals while cozying up to her longtime pal, who was dapper in a black jacket with perfectly coifed hair. A second photo, set in front of a silver balloon backdrop, offered a full-length look at the Hustlers star’s dress, which featured ostrich feathers across the bottom. All the while, she showed off glowing skin, wavy caramel locks, and a shiny, peach pout.

While both were dressed to the nines, Chris had to finish the post with a look at the food. Offering a peek at Jennifer’s mouth-watering holiday turkey, he captioned the photos saying, “Happy Christmas Eve. Jlo that turkey was impressive”.

Though none of the other A-list guests were pictured, Jennifer’s boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, was almost certainly in attendance. The couple — who reunited in May, 17 years after breaking off their engagement in the mid-2000s — is set on making the holidays special for their kids. Jennifer is mom to twins Max and Emme, 13, while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.

Leading up to the holidays, a source was able to reveal the pair’s plans EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Ben and Jen will absolutely be celebrating Christmas together with their kids this year,” the insider said. “Ben and Jen are really going out of their way to give their kids an extra special Christmas season. Jen knows her kids are so well-loved and protected, but there have been some big transitions this year so she wants to make the holidays an extra memorable one. Jen loves how amazingly her kids get along with Ben.”

They added, “He is an amazing father to his own children so that translates to her kids, too. It makes celebrating the holidays feel like family even more so and she can’t wait to take time out of their busy schedules to relax and enjoy time together as a family.”