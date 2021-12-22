See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Keeps It Casual In Sweatsuit For Lunch Date With Daughter Emme, 13

J.Lo & Emme
Vasquez/BACKGRID
Hallandale Beach, FL - Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the kids attend the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship at David Grutman's LIV Stretch Village held at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez takes a break from Christmas shopping for lunch with her daughter Emme, sister Lynda Lopez, her daughter Lucie at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and daughter seen after lunch meeting at the San Vicente Bungalow. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Emma. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815579_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme for 3 hrs at Christian Dior in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 17 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

J.Lo rocked a cozy yellow sweatsuit as she and daughter Emme took a break from Christmas shopping to grab lunch in West Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, went for a casual but comfortable look as she went Christmas shopping and had lunch with her 13-year-old daughter Emme Muniz on Dec. 21. The “On My Way” singer was spotted in a yellow jogger sweatsuit during her afternoon outing with Emme in West Hollywood. J.Lo also sported green sneakers, brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a protective face mask. She finished off her chic look with a yellow Valentino handbag that was wrapped around her shoulder.

J.Lo & Emme
J.Lo and her daughter Emme go Christmas shopping in West Hollywood on December 21 (Photo: Vasquez/BACKGRID)

Emme, meanwhile, wore a green T-shirt, plaid sweater, and denim jeans. The teenager also wore black Converse sneakers and kept her face mask under her chin while enjoying what appeared to be a lollipop. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by J.Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez, Lynda’s daughter Lucie Wren, 13, and J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina for the shopping and lunch date.

J.Lo has been accompanied by her daughter for last-minute Christmas shopping more than once this past week. On Dec. 17, the pair hit up several stores on Rodeo Drive in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. For that outing, J.Lo rocked a light gray sweater adorned with sequins and ripped jeans, while Emme twinned with her gorgeous mom in a pair of ripped jeans, adding a black t-shirt and Vans sneakers.

Related Gallery

Stars Making Sweatshirts Stylish: Photos Of Kim Kardashian & More

West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez takes a break from Christmas shopping for lunch with her daughter Emme, sister Lynda Lopez, her daughter Lucie at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian arrives at her DASH store in West Hollywood, CA. Kim channels the Matrix in her long leather trench-coat and shades while wearing items from Yeezy Season 6. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL1655553 070218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, wearing a faded orange Reebok sweatsuit, leave Highline Stages in New York CityPictured: Gigi HadidRef: SPL5124489 251019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

J.Lo & Emme
J.Lo & Emme go Christmas shopping in West Hollywood on December 22 (Photo: APEX/MEGA)

J.Lo shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’s unclear what J.Lo has planned for Christmas, though it’s likely she and her kids will be with her beau Ben Affleck, 49, and his three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. For Thanksgiving, “Bennifer” brought their five kids together to have blended” holiday” in Los Angeles, a source previously confirmed to HollywoodLife. The A-list couple also hosted a food drive for Rise Against Hunter over Thanksgiving Weekend, and were joined by Violet, Seraphina, and Emme.