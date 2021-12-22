Jennifer Lopez Keeps It Casual In Sweatsuit For Lunch Date With Daughter Emme, 13

J.Lo rocked a cozy yellow sweatsuit as she and daughter Emme took a break from Christmas shopping to grab lunch in West Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, went for a casual but comfortable look as she went Christmas shopping and had lunch with her 13-year-old daughter Emme Muniz on Dec. 21. The “On My Way” singer was spotted in a yellow jogger sweatsuit during her afternoon outing with Emme in West Hollywood. J.Lo also sported green sneakers, brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a protective face mask. She finished off her chic look with a yellow Valentino handbag that was wrapped around her shoulder.

Emme, meanwhile, wore a green T-shirt, plaid sweater, and denim jeans. The teenager also wore black Converse sneakers and kept her face mask under her chin while enjoying what appeared to be a lollipop. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by J.Lo’s sister Lynda Lopez, Lynda’s daughter Lucie Wren, 13, and J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina for the shopping and lunch date.

J.Lo has been accompanied by her daughter for last-minute Christmas shopping more than once this past week. On Dec. 17, the pair hit up several stores on Rodeo Drive in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. For that outing, J.Lo rocked a light gray sweater adorned with sequins and ripped jeans, while Emme twinned with her gorgeous mom in a pair of ripped jeans, adding a black t-shirt and Vans sneakers.

J.Lo shares Emme and her twin brother Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’s unclear what J.Lo has planned for Christmas, though it’s likely she and her kids will be with her beau Ben Affleck, 49, and his three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9 — that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. For Thanksgiving, “Bennifer” brought their five kids together to have blended” holiday” in Los Angeles, a source previously confirmed to HollywoodLife. The A-list couple also hosted a food drive for Rise Against Hunter over Thanksgiving Weekend, and were joined by Violet, Seraphina, and Emme.