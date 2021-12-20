See Messages

‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Defends Her Decision To Not Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

Fans questioned Kailyn Lowry on an Instagram Q&A after the reality star revealed that she does not get Christmas gifts for her four children.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, doesn’t do the usual Christmas traditions in her household. The Teen Mom star revealed in a Dec. 17 Instagram Q&A to her 4 million followers that she doesn’t give Christmas presents to her four children, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. Kailyn’s confession came about when a fan asked her, “Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?”, according to E! News. The mother of four then replied, “I don’t even get my kids Christmas presents,” which came as a surprise to some fans that further questioned Kailyn about seemingly depriving her kids of Christmas gifts every year.

“Wait you don’t get your kids christmas presents?” one fan asked. Kailyn, who shares her four kids with three different men, then clarified how Christmas works in her household. “Not from me, no,” she said. “Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this. Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads.” The reality star added, “I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up. Everytime I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago. So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it. & they look forward to our family vacation every year. My kids don’t want or need anything & I am thankful for that. Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”

As Teen Mom fans know, Kailyn has welcomed her kids from various ex-relationships. She shares her eldest Isaac with Jo Rivera, and shares son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She welcomed her younger two kids, Lux and Creed, with longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Kailyn has shared custody for all of her kids, though she’s been in a custody battle with Chris that has played out on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn is not currently in a relationship with any of her sons’ fathers, so she’s been navigating life as a single mom. However, when she spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview in Aug. 2021, she hinted that she may rekindle her romance with Javi. “I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like never say never, but I do really like where we’re at right now,” Kailyn told us. “We’re getting along and having our space and things like that. I just don’t — I’m honestly just not looking for a relationship with anyone. But, I’m not going to say I would never get back with him.”