Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport After Ankle Monitor Sends Alert To Police — Photos

Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty airport on Friday after police allegedly received an alert from his ankle monitor.

Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at the Newark Liberty airport on Friday when police received an alert about his ankle monitor, reported TMZ. The rapper was put in handcuffs after officers spoke to him and found out he had a warrant out for his arrest. The details of the warrant are not yet clear, but TMZ reports it had something to do with a “public nuisance” out of North Bergen, New Jersey. The outlet also reported that Fetty was arrested and booked for the warrant but will be able to make bail and be released.

The Dec. 17 arrest wasn’t the first time Fetty had a run-in with the law. Back in October, the “Trap Queen” rapper was taken in by the FBI after they claimed he and his associates had been pushing over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey, per TMZ. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Fetty and his associates first obtained the drugs on the West Coast and then transported them via USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them East.

Before that arrest, Fetty was supposed to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in New York and was obtained by the authorities before he could go on stage. Agents said the investigation yielded about $1.5 million in cash as well as 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and rifle. Fetty was able to provide $500,000 cash bail for that arrest after spending nine days in custody, and that’s likely why he had the ankle monitor. The rapper was also arrested on Nov. 2, 2017 for drunk driving, reckless endangerment, drag racing, illegally changing lanes, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reported The Sun.

Fetty’s attorney, Navarro Gray, told TMZ at the time, “We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.” A rep for Rolling Loud also shared with the outlet they had no prior knowledge of Fetty’s legal issues.