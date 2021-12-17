Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova’s Twins Look So Grown Up In Rare Photos For 4th Birthday

Enrique Iglesias’ longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, shared the most adorable new photos of their twins Nicholas and Lucy on their 4th birthday.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova‘s children are growing up so fast! The couple’s twins Lucy and Nicholas turned 4 on Thursday, December 16, and Anna, 40, commemorated the special day on Instagram by sharing new photos of both kids. The former tennis star dedicated a separate post to each of the twins, and wrote, “4! ❤️” in both captions. Lucy looked like her mother’s mini-me in the photos, while the pics of Nicholas show that he’s become a spitting image of Enrique, 46.

Anna’s tribute to Lucy featured two adorable images of the 4-year-old. The first was of Lucy rocking a princess dress with a big smile on her face at the park, while the second photo showed her playing in her room. Nicholas, meanwhile, looked so dang cute cheesing for the camera in a Mickey Mouse shirt in the first image that Anna shared of her son. In the second, he looked so handsome in a white button up shirt and pants while staring off into the distance sitting in a big red chair. Enrique gushed over his kids by leaving heart emojis in the comments section of both posts. So sweet!

Enrique and Anna are also proud parents to daughter Mary, who turns 2 next month. Since Mary’s birth, the couple have been posting the sweetest footage of all three of their kids bonding together, including when they went for a joyride in a toy car in September. In an interview with PEOPLE last March, Enrique said his older twins love being older siblings to their younger sister.

“They actually love it,” the Spanish pop star said. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’ “