Snoop Dog Mispronounces Ben Affleck’s Name While Announcing The Golden Globe Noms

The ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang’ rapper emphasized the wrong syllable, when announcing that the ‘Argo’ actor was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Nobody’s perfect, not even Snoop Dogg. The 50-year-old rapper goofed while he was announcing the Best Supporting Actor nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday December 13. While mentioning that Ben Affleck received a nomination for his role in The Tender Bar, he seemed to have misread the 49-year-old star’s name and pronounced his last name “a-fleck,” rather than the way it’s normally pronounced.

Snoop quickly realized his mistake, and he laughed it off. The audience laughed at his immediate self-correction, and the rapper apologized to the star. “Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that Ben!” he said. Ben’s wasn’t the only name that Snoop fumbled with. The rapper also got the pronunciation wrong for Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who is a French Canadian auteur. He pronounced it as its spelled rather than with the French Canadian accent, giving the director’s name a Spanish-sounding pronunciation. The rapper also struggled with Ciarán Hinds (who is also nominated for supporting actor for his performance in Belfast). Even though he caught his mistake, his correction was also wrong. “Cur-on—no, Karen Hinds. Belfast. Work with me now,” he said. He also looked like he was having some trouble with Kenneth Branagh, when announcing that the Irish director was nominated for best director. He paused between his first and last name, but ultimately got it right!

Snoop is hardly the first person to ever flub a name at an award show or award show-related ceremony (Remember John Travolta’s “Adele Dazeem” for Idina Menzel?). Brad Pitt made a tiny mispronunciation when announcing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova during the 2021 Academy Awards back in April. While bringing her up onstage, he accidentally called her “Maria Bakalava.” A small mistake, but fans on the internet still noticed!

Snoop Dogg hilariously said Ben Affleck’s name the wrong way while announcing the actor’s Golden Globe nomination. (Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS/SplashNews)

You can’t fault Snoop that much for the minor mistakes! They seemed like honest little hiccups, in an otherwise great announcement of the all the nominees. The rapper has certainly kept busy lately. Back in September, he was announced as one of the rappers performing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.