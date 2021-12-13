Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In L.A. Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama — Photos

Khloe Kardashian was seen running errands in L.A. on Monday looking casual-sexy amid her ex Tristan Thompson’s ongoing paternity drama.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing casual chic athleisure wear and looking more beautiful than ever as her ex Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama continues to play out. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a black sweatshirt and matching black sweatpants with white lettering and other designs, accessorizing her look with black sneakers and a black mask. The mom of True, 3, wore her stunning light blonde locks mid-length and straight as she entered her SUV.

The photos of Khloe come amid the scandal that’s affecting her back-and-forth NBA player beau, Tristan, as he addresses allegations from ex-flame Maralee Nicols of him being the father of her baby boy. Tristan has admitted to having sex with the Texas trainer, but he also requested a paternity test. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” Tristan claimed in recent court documents. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

In addition to the above drama, an alleged text from Tristan was also recently released, where the player supposedly offered her $75,000 to drop the paternity suit. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment.

As the scandal continues to dominate headlines, Khloe’s friends have reportedly given her advice to leave her ex “once and for all” after all the drama that’s gone down. “Khloé’s friends have constantly been telling her that Tristan hasn’t been faithful to her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “She seems to believe that these women just try to be connected to the Kardashian family, be famous and/or get money from them and that’s it. She has trouble believing any of this has happened, and those close to her can’t believe it.”