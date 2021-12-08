Nick Cannon Shares One Of The Last Photos He Took Of Baby Son Zen Before He Died
Nick Cannon showed his talk show audience a beautiful and touching photo of his five-month-old son Zen being cradled by his mother Alyssa Scott on a beach shortly before he died of a brain tumor.
Nick Cannon, 41, took to Instagram to post a clip from his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, and the special “Pic of the Day” segment from Wednesday’s taping, and it featured one of the last photos taken of his baby son Zen, who died over the weekend after being diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after he was born. During the segment, the doting father showed a heartwarming photo of the five-month-old being held by his mother Alyssa Scott while on a beach with the sun shining down on them.
“This is a special one. This is my Pic of the Day today, a picture that I actually had the opportunity to take on Sunday,” Nick told the audience at his show in the video. “It’s a beautiful photo of my beautiful son and his beautiful mother, Alyssa Scott, and it’s a real moment.”