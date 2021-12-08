Nick Cannon Shares One Of The Last Photos He Took Of Baby Son Zen Before He Died

Nick Cannon showed his talk show audience a beautiful and touching photo of his five-month-old son Zen being cradled by his mother Alyssa Scott on a beach shortly before he died of a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon, 41, took to Instagram to post a clip from his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, and the special “Pic of the Day” segment from Wednesday’s taping, and it featured one of the last photos taken of his baby son Zen, who died over the weekend after being diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after he was born. During the segment, the doting father showed a heartwarming photo of the five-month-old being held by his mother Alyssa Scott while on a beach with the sun shining down on them.

“This is a special one. This is my Pic of the Day today, a picture that I actually had the opportunity to take on Sunday,” Nick told the audience at his show in the video. “It’s a beautiful photo of my beautiful son and his beautiful mother, Alyssa Scott, and it’s a real moment.”

Love to Alyssa , love to her extended family, and love to each and every mother who’s ever had to lose a child, had to deal with a child with special needs … Mothers are superheroes”, he continued before saying, “We’re going to get through it.”

The touching moment of the show comes after Nick sadly revealed that Zen had passed away during the Tuesday episode of his talk show. He talked about how he was diagnosed with the rare brain tumor when he was just two months old and how he returned to work right away because he thought it would help him heal. “You don’t just go through it, you grow through it,” he said. “I have so much faith in the Lord, I have so much faith in God. People often tell me to pray for miracles, and I did pray for the miracle — I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today.”

Hours after Nick shared his latest video, Alyssa shared an Instagram video, which can be seen above, that featured various clips of Zen during his life along with a loving caption that touched upon her feelings. “It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity,” part of it read.