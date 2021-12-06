See Pics

Michelle Young Is Glamorous In Gold Dress For ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’

michele young
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - "1801" - Michelle Young's journey to find love begins! Thirty incredible men arrive, hoping to impress Michelle with their charm, wit and dashing good looks, but before the men can attempt to woo her, they'll have to get through hosts and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams first. It may be night one, but the suitors quickly learn it's going to take more than a good limo entrance to win this Bachelorette's heart on the season premiere of "The Bachelorette," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) TAYSHIA ADAMS, MICHELLE YOUNG, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
THE BACHELORETTE - “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” – Get ready for a wild night full of drama, reconciliation and even a few tears, when Michelle’s suitors reunite for the first time. Fifteen of the former housemates will have the chance to work through their differences and attempt to explain their missteps. Though some may accept responsibility for their actions, others have trouble facing the truth. Later, leading lady herself, Michelle, arrives to reconnect with her former beaus, sharing sweet moments with some of her guys, but what will she say to those who seemed to put their worst foot forward? All that, plus a look at the shocking conclusion of Michelle’s journey, a sneak peek of Clayton’s season of “The Bachelor” and everyone’s favorite tradition—bloopers! “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” airs MONDAY, DEC. 6 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, MICHELLE YOUNG, TAYSHIA ADAMS
THE BACHELORETTE - “1807” – It’s hometowns week! In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love. Just in time, Michelle gets a special visit from two of her best friends, Bri and Serena P., who come to her emotional rescue, helping her navigate the ultimate question—did meeting their families change everything? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NAYTE, MICHELLE YOUNG, JOE, BRANDON J.
THE BACHELORETTE - “1805” – “The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. It’s a week full of fun and games, but some men seem to have games of their own in mind. Will Michelle show the troublemakers the door? Find out on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JOE, MICHELLE YOUNG View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While coming face-to-face from the men who she’s eliminated on her season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Michelle Young looked incredible in a gold dress.

Michelle Young has some questions to answer during the Dec. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. The episode will feature the Men Tell All reunion show, where some of the men who Michelle previously sent home return to spill the tea. Michelle also appears to come face-to-face with the guys, and in pre-released photos from the episode, she looks absolutely stunning.

michelle young
Michelle Young on the ‘Men Tell All’ special. (ABC)

For the special, Michelle wears a gold velvet dress with long sleeves. Her hair is styled in curls and parted to the side. Her makeup is complete with dark eye shadow, and she accessorizes with dangling earrings. She is joined by her season’s hosts, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowewho are leading the question and answer session.

On season 18 of The Bachelorette, Michelle started out with 30 men, and has now narrowed it down to just three: Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman and Brandon Jones. The rest of her journey will play out during the upcoming Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 episodes, but first, she will have to confront the guys she eliminated. That includes Rodney Mathews, whose family Michelle met during hometown dates on the Nov. 30 episode. She’ll also reunite with Rick Leach, who she sent home in tears one week prior.

Related Gallery

Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' Contestants Revealed: See Photos Of Her Hunky Suitors

michelle young tayshia adams kaitlyn bristowe
Michelle Young poses with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams at ‘Men Tell All.’ (ABC)

As Michelle’s season winds down, another Bachelor Nation show is about to begin. Another one of Michelle’s contestants, Clayton Echard, will make his debut as the Bachelor during season 26 of The Bachelor on Jan. 3. Clayton will also be in attendance at Men Tell All, but he and Michelle have already proven that they’re on good terms. In fact, they both attended the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles earlier this month to promote their respective seasons, and they even posed for a photo together.

Michelle was previously a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor in early 2021. She was Matt’s runner-up, but returned for her chance at love on The Bachelorette. Now, fans will have to wait and see whether Michelle finally gets her happy ending!