Scott Disick Spotted With Mystery Woman At Miami Night Club — Photos

Scott Disick
MEGA
Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Disick parties with mystery woman as he attends Alec Monopoly Art Basel event with Nelk boys in Miami. Scott was spotted getting close with the blonde woman who was all smiles as he his hand on her shoulder as they enjoyed the party in Wynwood. 04 Dec 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick, mystery woman. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811132_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Scott Disick and a mystery woman leave a dinner date at Nobu and return to Scott's ride. Scott keeps his head low and the mystery brunette throws a shirt over her face in an attempt to hide from the cameras.Pictured: Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 26 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* -"Ladies man" Scott Disick reunites with Ex-Girlfriend Christine Burke while out in West Hollywood! The 2 were spotted together while out with influencer friend Sergio Ferias. Scott and the Kendall Jenner look-alike dated back in 2016, when she was only 20 and he was 32. Scott was seen out on a dinner date with Hana Cross last week at Nobu. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Scott Disick was seen mingling with an unidentified woman and others while attending his Alec Monopoly Art Basel event with the Nelk Boys in Miami, FL.

Scott Disick, , was photographed partying it up recently and a mystery woman was by his side. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted the Art Basel party, Boat To Basel, with Cigarette Racing Team on Dec. 3 and it featured artist Alec Monopoly doing a live painting of a Cigarette boat. There was also a party after the event on Dec. 4 and at one point during the weekend, Scott was photographed standing next to the woman while wearing a white hoodie and black baseball cap, and appearing to place one hand on her upper back.

Scott Disick
Scott Disick and a mystery woman at a Miami club. (MEGA)

The unidentified gal had long light brown hair and smiles as she mingled with Scott and others in the crowded area. The event was VIP and invite only and the party the next night was open to the public so it’s possible the father-of-three already knew the beauty in question but nothing’s been confirmed.

Scott Disick
Scott Disick at the club. (MEGA)

Scott first told his Instagram followers about the event when he promoted it in a post on Dec. 1. “Get ready for the biggest splash miami has ever seen @cigaretteracingteam #boatsnhoes,” he captioned the virtual poster.

Scott’s love life has been on display a lot over the past few months and according to one source, the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian is ready to find “the one” for him. “Scott is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Granted, Kourtney was the one for a long time in his eyes, but as everyone has seen, they never sealed things with marriage and now that is long over. Speaking of things being over, Scott is over it when it comes to dating because though he has fun times, it seems to lead to nothing more than a fling.”

Before the latest mystery woman, Scott was seen hanging out with his ex Christine Burke, whom he dated on and off back in 2016. They sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Nov. 26. They were also seen on a different dinner date at Nobu in early Nov.