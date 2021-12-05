Scott Disick Spotted With Mystery Woman At Miami Night Club — Photos

Scott Disick was seen mingling with an unidentified woman and others while attending his Alec Monopoly Art Basel event with the Nelk Boys in Miami, FL.

Scott Disick, , was photographed partying it up recently and a mystery woman was by his side. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted the Art Basel party, Boat To Basel, with Cigarette Racing Team on Dec. 3 and it featured artist Alec Monopoly doing a live painting of a Cigarette boat. There was also a party after the event on Dec. 4 and at one point during the weekend, Scott was photographed standing next to the woman while wearing a white hoodie and black baseball cap, and appearing to place one hand on her upper back.

The unidentified gal had long light brown hair and smiles as she mingled with Scott and others in the crowded area. The event was VIP and invite only and the party the next night was open to the public so it’s possible the father-of-three already knew the beauty in question but nothing’s been confirmed.

Scott first told his Instagram followers about the event when he promoted it in a post on Dec. 1. “Get ready for the biggest splash miami has ever seen @cigaretteracingteam #boatsnhoes,” he captioned the virtual poster.

Scott’s love life has been on display a lot over the past few months and according to one source, the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian is ready to find “the one” for him. “Scott is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Granted, Kourtney was the one for a long time in his eyes, but as everyone has seen, they never sealed things with marriage and now that is long over. Speaking of things being over, Scott is over it when it comes to dating because though he has fun times, it seems to lead to nothing more than a fling.”

Before the latest mystery woman, Scott was seen hanging out with his ex Christine Burke, whom he dated on and off back in 2016. They sparked romance rumors when they were photographed leaving a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Nov. 26. They were also seen on a different dinner date at Nobu in early Nov.