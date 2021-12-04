See Pics

Rebel Wilson Goes Make-Up Free In Leather Leggings For Casual LA Stroll – Photos

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Rebel Wilson was a gorgeous sight to see when she went for a morning hike while wearing a stylish outfit and hat.

Rebel Wilson‘s natural beauty was seen in her latest outing. The 41-year-old actress got in a morning stroll in Los Angeles, CA while wearing a casual yet stylish outfit that included a Minnie Mouse top under a black jacket and black leather pants. She also rocked black sneakers and a black sun hat as she carried a bottle of a sports drink in one hand and her phone in the other.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson during her stroll. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

The blonde talent had her long locks tied up underneath her hat and appeared relaxed as she had wireless ear buds in her ears. She was walking on a sidewalk at one point and looked around her as she made her way through her workout.

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson looking stylish while enjoying her stroll. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Before her recent stroll, Rebel talked about her relationship status after having a public romance and breakup with Jacob Busch earlier this year. She admitted to trying out something she called “hot girl summer” a few months ago, but revealed she switched it up. “I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer‘ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun,’” Rebel told PEOPLE on Nov. 11. “[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.”

She went on to explain that she “did date a few people over the summer” and “had a really nice time” but she’s “still looking for the right person” and is therefore, not going on as many dates at the moment. “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for,” she said. “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”

When Rebel’s not thinking about dating, she’s working hard in her acting and television career. One of her most recent projects was as a host for the comedy show LOL: Australia in 2020. She also appeared in an episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2021.