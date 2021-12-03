See Pics

Kate Beckinsale, 48, Slays Sexy Sheer Dress With Dangerously High Leg Slit — Gorgeous Photos

Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale looked drop-dead gorgeous at a friend’s birthday party on Thursday in a dazzling black dress with a high leg slit.

A real smoke show! Kate Beckinsale looked beyond stunning at her pal Vas J Morgan‘s birthday bash on Dec. 2 in London, rocking a sheer, strapless, black gown. The Total Recall actress dazzled at The Windmill in London’s fancy Soho district, wearing the bustier-style, sheer black dress which fanned out below her waist with numerous tiers, featuring a super high thigh slit that put her killer gams on display. The 48-year-old’s dress also brought attention to her cinched waist and toned arms as she posed amid a swanky bar backdrop.

To complete the stylish look, Kate accessorized with strappy black platform heels, long, black drop earrings and matching black nails on her hands and toes. The Love & Friendship actress also pulled back her blonde-flecked brunette locks into a high ponytail with a chic black bow, topping off the look with sultry, smoky eye makeup and glowing lipstick.
Showing up in knockout dresses is kind of Kate’s thing, as she recently attended the Fashion Awards in London in a dazzling Sabina Bilenko Couture dress with sparkling heels and drop earrings. The Serendipity star again showed off her svelte figure in the glitzy gown, which featured a fitted black column silhouette, a bustier-style bust, and sparkling cap sleeves and upper-waist wrap-around.

The stylish step-outs come after Kate was hospitalized for a back injury while on the set of her new movie, Prisoner’s Daughter. On the morning of Sept. 10, TMZ reported that Kate was taken to an emergency room in Las Vegas after throwing her back out. Sources close to the actress told the outlet that Kate was transported to the nearby hospital via ambulance from the movie’s set. Although she suffered some injury from the incident, the actress seems to be perfectly on the mend, dazzling fans with her consistently stylish looks!