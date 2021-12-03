Watch

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 15, Performs Touching Rendition Of Amy Winehouse Song

Dave Grohl
Shutterstock
Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl and Ophelia Saint Grohl Dave Grohl out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Violet Maye Grohl 'Bring Change to Mind' annual gala, San Francisco, USA - 17 Oct 2019
Dave Grohl with wife Jordyn Blum and daughters Violet Maye and Harper Willow Dave Grohl and family in Studio City, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2011
"Foo Fighters" singer Dave Grohl Pushes 3 _-year-old Violet Maye and 8-month-old Harper Willow at a Market in Los Angeles. Pictured: Dave Grohl and Harper willow and Violet Maye,Dave Grohl Harper willow Violet Maye Ref: SPL206092 290810 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

The Foo Fighter offspring proved she can belt it out with the best of them, singing a classic tune from late legend Amy Winehouse!

She’s got the pipes! Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet, showed off her amazing vocal ability by singing an emotional rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.” The 15-year-old prodigy’s take on the late legend’s song was featured in a video from her rock icon father for his second annual Hanukkah Sessions series, which celebrates the Festival of Lights with covers by Jewish artists. Backed by a full band — with her dad on drums — Violet joined the party with her mind-blowing version of the ditty from Amy’s first album.

“Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish. Gone far too soon…Ms.@amywinehouse and “Take The Box,” Dave introduced the clip via social media on Dec. 2. In the sepia-toned video, Violet let fans experience her way-beyond-her-years voice while channeling the legendary songstress, who died at the age of 27 in 2011. As the session wraps, Violet can be heard saying, “I think that’s the one.”

The holiday-themed recording isn’t the first time the father-daughter duo has performed together. As recently as August, Violet took over lead vocals during part of the Foo Fighters set at Lollapalooza, per Entertainment Weekly. In January 2020, at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Gala charity show, Violet sang alongside her father and the other remaining members of Nirvana, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, according to NME. She also collaborated with Dave on a cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young” for a UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals benefit concert in 2018, per Entertainment Weekly.

Related Gallery

Dave Grohl -- Photos

Dave Grohl with Foo Fighters performs during the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night at Atlantic Station on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Dave Grohl with Foo Fighters performs during the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night at Atlantic Station on Saturday, February 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl and daughter Violet Grohl perform together at ‘Bring Change to Mind’ annual gala in San Francisco in 2019. (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Dave proved a proud papa, as he gushed about Violet’s musical talents during a November appearance on the Smartless podcast. “My daughter Violet, who’s 15, she is the most talented musician that this family has ever known,” he explained. “She has perfect pitch, and she has an incredible memory, musical memory. She can pick up an instrument and learn it in, like, a week. She’s a total badass.”

Dave also shares daughters Harper, 12, and Ophelia, 7, with his wife of 18 years, producer/director Jordyn Blum.