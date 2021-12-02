‘Alex Rider’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Sabina Begs Alex To ‘Stay Away’ From Her

‘Alex Rider’ returns for season 2 on December 3. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of an emotional season 2 scene between Alex and Sabina Pleasure. Plus, all-new EXCLUSIVE photos for you to enjoy!

Sabina Pleasure is coming to Alex Rider! The fan-favorite book character, played by Charithra Chandran, makes her debut in the IMDb TV series in season 2. To get you pumped for the second season, HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek and five new photos. In our season 2 preview, Sabina and Alex have an intense conversation after an attack. “How do you do that? How do you get away from a hitman with a gun who works for an organization?” Sabina asks Alex.

Alex tries to say something, but Sabina cuts him off. “No, how do you get away? You’re a schoolboy. How does that work?” she asks. Alex replies, “I’m not a schoolboy.” Alex admits that he is a schoolboy, but he also does things for “security service people. Helping them like a spy.”

Sabina says that her dad could die or never wake up. “I know,” Alex mutters. It’s clear he feels some guilt about that. Sabina doesn’t stop letting Alex have it. “And you chose that for your catfish moment? When you reveal you’re some secret agent and you can uncover this and you can save my dad for me. That’s it right? I got it right…”

She cries and gets up from her seat. “You can’t be here anymore. You need to see a psychiatrist. You need help, but not here,” Sabina tells Alex. He tries to reach out to her. “Please stay away from me,” Sabina pleads. “And stay away from my dad and family, okay? Please, stay away from us. Do you understand me? Say you understand me.” A defeated Alex replies, “Yeah, I understand.”

In season 2, Alex is still reeling from the traumatic events at Point Blanc and tries to return to a normal life. But when his new friend Sabina’s father is attacked by Yassen Gregorovich, Alex reluctantly finds himself drawn back into the world of international espionage. All episodes of Alex Rider season 2 will be available to stream December 3 on IMDb TV.