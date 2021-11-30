‘Jersey Shore’s Sammi Giancola Debuts New Boyfriend 4 Months After Ending Engagement – Photo

It looks like Sammi Giancola has a new ‘sweetheart.’ Months after calling off her engagement to Christian Biscardi, the ‘Jersey Shore’ alum debuted her new romance with Justin May!

Move over, Valentine’s Day. Thanksgiving might be the new romantic holiday – at least, it might be for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The Jersey Shore star revealed her new romance on the November holiday, tweeting out a holiday greeting along with a picture of her holding hands with a man named Justin May, according to multiple outlets. “Happy Thanksgiving,” Sammi, 34, captioned the shot of her posing next to her new beau. This Thanksgiving announcement was the first time Sammi has featured Justin on her social media and comes just months after she ended her two-year engagement with Christian Biscardi.

Sammi first sparked speculation of a split in early June 2021 when she posted a self-tanner tutorial online. Some fans noticed that she was missing her engagement ring. While she could have removed it for practical reasons, the ring’s absence got people buzzing over a potential breakup. That speculation grew when, shortly afterward, fans noticed that she and Christian stopped following each other on Instagram, and he had removed all photos of her from his account. Sammi, on the other hand, hadn’t posted or mentioned Christian since December 2020. When a ringless Sammi attended the grand opening of her Sweetheart Coast boutique in mid-June, fans feared that her engagement was no more.

Not one to keep her followers in the dark, Sammi confirmed the breakup in July. Sammi posted a TikTok where she took part in the “Chopping Dance” trend where users post questions and answer them while doing some hand choreography. “Are you single?” was one of the questions, and she replied, “Yes.” A follow-up asked if she was “happy,” and she emphatically replied, “YESSS!” It’s unclear what caused the split. In 2018, Sammi cited her relationship as the reason why she wasn’t partaking in the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spin-off, saying she was in a “completely different place in my life right now,” and “currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Christian and Sammi became engaged in March 2019, after nearly two years of dating. Christian proposed with a 4-carat princess cut diamond, designed by Paul Cozzi of Cozzi Jewelers. “Christian got in touch with me on Instagram around two to three months ago,” Paul told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the ring. “So me and my dad, we looked at about 15 stones for Christian. Then we had him come in and picked the five best of the 15 we thought we had and all agreed on the one we wanted.”